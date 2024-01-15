Ghanaian sports commentator Patrick Osei Agyemang has gone hard on Black Stars after their first AFCON defeat against Cape Verde

He took to his X page to share a photo of himself sleeping with a Bible besides him

Netizens shared their reactions to the post, eagerly waiting for Countryman's breakdown of the match

Ghanaian sports commentator Patrick Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has called out the black stars of Ghana after their performance in their AFCON opening match.

In a post on X, Songo announced that he was ready to do a breakdown of the results of the game that ended sadly for Ghana.

AFCON 2023: Countryman Songo reviews Black Stars game. Credit: @iamcountrymansongo

Songo and Black Stars

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, Ghana played its first match against Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 AFCON games. The game ended sadly for Ghana as they lost two goals to one against the men from Cape Verde.

Taking to his X page right after the match, Songo announced that he was ready to do a breakdown on his popular sports show Fire For Fire. He posted an image of himself in bed clad with a cloth, his phone and Bible beside him.

Songo's post is one of many that criticised the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON game.

Sonnie Badu, a gospel singer, also criticised the team for their unimpressive performance.

Netizens react to the post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

afia4817 said:

Ooooo fire man take it easy dear

jaybronx said:

Coach go explain taya

emmanuel481 said:

People will never understand you

music_alexandr said:

Commentator sef say 'HOW THE BLACK STARS HAVE FALLEN' hmmm oh but still we are winning the trophy hands down

mr_anakwah said:

What fire, always creating player disunity

_lewis_sa added:

Senior that's all you've been waiting for. So don't be surprised. You are always badmouthing them. Even before the team set off your bad wishes was known. Black Stars downfall makes you relevant in the sports industry. Kwabena Yeboah, Gary Al-smith and a host of other sports journalists are still relevant without constantly speaking badly against black stars.

My mother is my only ‘master’ – Countryman Songo

In another story, Countryman Songo said that his mother was his only master in his life.

According to Songo, the only person who can make him sober, and whip him in line is his biological mother. Countryman Songo, is widely known for his controversial disposition in Ghana football, and also a king in his own right on his sports show.

