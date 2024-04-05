When John Paintsil was appointed as the Assistant Coach to Otto Addo, some journalists and analysts questioned his qualification

This has led him to sue some of them for making what he claims are unfounded allegations against him

He has filed a suit against three sports journalists, one analyst and three media houses on whose platforms the allegations were made

The Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil, has filed a legal suit against three media houses, three sports journalists, and a sports analyst after they made comments he deemed defamatory regarding his appointment to the senior national team.

The journalists are Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), and Veronica Commey, while the analyst is Christopher Nimley.

In the suit dated April 4, 2024, the media houses that have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit are Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and the Multimedia Group. The three media houses named as defendants are linked to the personalities mentioned.

The named journalists and analysts have been outspoken about Ghana football, especially after the poor showing at Afcon 2023. They have often called for reforms and recently led a demonstration under the banner of Save Ghana Football.

John Paintsil questions about the Save Ghana Football demo

The legal battle began when the former Black Stars defender questioned the rationale behind the Save Ghana Football demonstration behind the Save Ghana Football demonstration on February 14, 2024.

At the time, he said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) cannot be blamed for Ghana football's woes. He explained that several stakeholders who play a role in the sector must also be held responsible.

However, his response to the demonstration, followed by his appointment as Otto Addo's assistant, has caused some to criticize him.

An example is Countryman Songo, who allegedly made some unfounded allegations against John Paintsil. Others also questioned his qualifications for the appointment.

John Paintsil and new players dance as their initiation into the team

In another story, a video of John Paintsil was welcomed into the team by dancing to songs of their choice.

This is a tradition members of the Black Stars have upheld for over a decade.

Other people who danced included the other Assistant Coach, the Goalkeeper's trainer, and players receiving a call-up for the first time.

