John Paintsil, the Black Stars' new assistant coach, has filed a lawsuit against some journalists, including Countryman Songo

The journalist's harsh swipes at the new coach forced him to seek legal redress

A video of Countryman Songo's TV show episode in which he verbally abused John Paintsil has surfaced online

On March 15, the Ghana Football Association outdoored Black Star's new technical bench, which comprises former players Otto Addo, John Painstil, Fatau Dauda and Germany's Joseph Laumann.

The announcement of John Painstil as part of the Black Stars technical staff caused a stir online.

Scores of journalists disapproved of the GFA's choice, sharing their plights and reasons why John Paintsil was not fit for purpose.

Countryman Songo's comments land him in hot waters

According to several reports after Paintsil's appointment, the former footballer's coaching license was problematic.

Others zeroed in on Painstils unpopular take about the recently staged Save Ghana Football protest convened by Saddick Adams, Countryman Songo and Veronica Commey.

So far, all three journalists' names have been mentioned in Paintsil's lawsuit as he seeks to salvage his poorly damaged reputation.

On April 5, the coach served the journalists and some media houses a writ, giving them eight days to respond and make an appearance in court.

During a recent episode of Countryman Songo's TV show, the sports journalist descended on John Paintsil, describing him in unprintable words.

The video, which has resurfaced online, has caught the attention of many netizens who have been following the issue.

Netizens react to Countryman Songo's attack on Paintsil

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their two cents on Songo's words, which have landed him in hot waters.

@iammadiba_ said:

But he said in a professional way so where from the court case?? Las las 3nkosi bebiaa

@BON5U wrote:

4 own goals in a month during his time with Premier League side Fulham....

@BlaVkBrainz noted:

We have a long way to go . Wow some country

@citizensadi commented:

Despicable! I wonder how this is allowed to be aired on mainstream media.

@YG_Tha_gOD added:

this is disgusting to say the very least. how was this even allowed to air on tv. a clown like this speaking of a ex-black star & ex-premier league footballer on live tv should be banned

Otto Addo speaks on his rocky start

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo's, leader of Ghana's newly appointed technical bench for the Black Stars, had shared his thoughts on his rocky start as a new Black Stars coach.

Otto admitted that the team was not in good form even before he came, but he is ready to ramp things up as Ghana looks forward to the Black Stars' resurgence.

