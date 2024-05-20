Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus' scissor kick goal against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League has been celebrated by his club, West Ham United

The official TikTok account of the Hammers celebrated the goal by using the viral Agadoo sound

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments, while others admired the exceptional goal

Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus impressed many after scoring a bicycle kick goal against Manchester City in the final game of the Premier League on Sunday, May 20, 2024.

West Ham United celebrate Kudus' scissor kick against Manchester City

In the game, West Ham United was 2-0 down when Mohammed Kudus increased the team's hopes by scoring a scissor kick in the 42nd minute against Manchester City.

His goal was met with uproar, and the match commentators were also awed by his skill and techniques in executing it.

Unfortunately for West Ham, Manchester City's Rodri scored in the 59th minute of the second half to give them a comfortable lead, win the match, and secure the Premier League title.

At the end of the game, the result was 3-1, with City lifting the Premier League title with 91 points and Arsenal coming second with 89 points.

Kudus's exceptional goal was the only one for the Hammers, so they celebrated it using the viral Agadoo sound on their verified TikTok account.

Below is a video of Kudus' bicycle kick against Manchester City.

Reactions as West Ham United celebrate Kudus' goal with Agadoo sound

Below are the reactions of people to the video of West Ham United celebrating Kudus' goal against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League:

strongzyacapela said:

I told u guys kudus hv the logins to this account cus eeeeiii

Patrice Junior said:

Who else noticed Kyle Walker looking at Kudus on the ground. Man was shocked ❤️

vvx Monarch said:

Tell me Kudus said use Agadoo sounds cause eeiiii

~EARLMARVIN said:

Naa bro I give up agado senthe admin be Ghanaian no one can tell me something else

Lois Darling ❤ said:

Admin agadoo waiwe love you

Davido’s PA said:

I’m convinced you guys give the phone to Kuku to choose a sound

jiloway said:

I watch the goal like 16 times

