Mohammed Kudus secured the three points for West Ham United in their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday

The Ghanaian midfielder scored two goals, and after his last goal, he celebrated by doing King Promise's Terminator dance

Many Ghanaians are proud of Kudus and the impact he is making on the global stage by performing every week for his club

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, in a thrilling Premier League showdown on Sunday, emerged as the hero for West Ham United, securing three crucial points against Wolverhampton Wanderers with his stellar performance on the pitch.

The Ghanaian midfielder showed the world his exceptional skill, netting two crucial goals that proved to be the difference in the tightly contested match. Kudus' remarkable contribution not only earned his team a well-deserved victory but also highlighted his growing influence on the global football stage.

Following his second goal, the talented midfielder treated fans to a jubilant celebration, channelling his inner entertainer with King Promise's Terminator dance. The display not only delighted West Ham supporters but also won the hearts of many Ghanaians who take pride in Kudus' achievements and the positive impact he continues to make on the international football scene.

Kudus' consistent performances week after week for his club have not gone unnoticed, and his dedication to excellence has become a source of inspiration for fans.

Mohammed Kudus gets hailed

Social media users were quick to praise the football sensation.

JamaalDamoah said:

I see Liverpool getting him after Salah leaves

obiba_brown wrote:

I hope he gets a big move to a big club. He shouldn’t even think of any proposal to Chelsea kai

Nanakabut reacted:

Soon Chelsea will go for him

polybankXRP commented:

#KukuMo! Keep shining star boy, black star of hope

Kudus signs jersey for fan

In another story, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made the day of a young West Ham fan at the London Stadium on Thursday.

After the club's Europa League game against Freiburg, Kudus rushed to a young fan's stand, hugged and signed a jersey for him.

A video of the moment shared by West Ham's social media pages triggered heartwarming reactions.

