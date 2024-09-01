David Oduro: Ghanaian teenager tipped to make impact at Barcelona

David Oduro: Ghanaian Teenager Tipped to Make Immediate Impact at Barcelona
- Ex-Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is optimistic that Ghanaian teenager David Oduro will fit in seamlessly at Barcelona
- David Oduro is set to travel to Spain to join his new club FC Barcelona after signing a three-year deal
- Oduro, a Ghana U20 player, becomes the first player from the Ghana Premier League to join the Catalan giants
Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is confident that teenage talent David Oduro will integrate smoothly at Barcelona and urges him to remain calm and focused.
Oduro is set to join Barça Atlètic, Barcelona's youth team, on a three-year contract running until June 30, 2027.
The 18-year-old defender makes history as the first player to move directly from Ghana to the Catalan giants, marking a significant milestone for both Oduro and Accra Lions.
The Spanish powerhouse has added the left-back to its renowned academy, La Masia, capping off a relatively quiet offseason transfer window.
Oduro's transfer to Barcelona is a pivotal moment in his young career, providing him with the chance to hone his talents in one of football's elite environments.
Tagoe backs David Oduro to shine at Barcelona
Tagoe expressed confidence in the teenager, encouraging him to stay confident and fearless as he aims to break into the senior team.
"I watched him a few times in the Ghana Premier League, and I believe he will make an impact at Barcelona," Tagoe told YEN.com.gh.
"He has the qualities that suit the Barca system—pace, quickness, good passing, and an attacking mindset. Trust me, Oduro won’t disappoint at Barcelona."
Barcelona praised Oduro for his speed, seamless link-up play with teammates, and his knack for joining attacks, highlighting him as a valuable addition to their squad.
Oduro is set to travel to Spain in the coming days to start training, though his official signing is still pending completion.
How did Oduro fare for Accra Lions?
Oduro made 50 appearances for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, scoring a goal for the club, per Transfermarkt.
He played a key role last season as the Accra-based club finished second in the league.
Barcelona agrees deal with David Oduro
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Spanish giants Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Ghanaian youngster David Oduro in the summer transfer window.
The 18-year-old, who plays for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, has agreed to join the Catalan club.
Oduro will initially join the Academy of the club as he continues his development.
