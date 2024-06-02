Global site navigation

Kudus Flaunts Lamborghini Urus In Ghana, Shows Humble Side As He Interacts With Fans, Video
Kudus Flaunts Lamborghini Urus In Ghana, Shows Humble Side As He Interacts With Fans, Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • The video of Mohammed Kudus cruising in his Lamborghini Urus is trending online
  • The West Ham United player exhibited a high level of humility as he stepped out of his car to interact with fans
  • Many people who commented on the video commended him for his show of humility

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is living a life of comfort and luxury.

A video of the West Ham United player driving his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Ghana is trending online.

Photo of Mohammed Kudus and his car
Kudus buys new car Photo credit: @um_rich/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page @um_rich, showed the moment the 23-year-old player exhibited a topmost humility as he came out of his new ride to briefly shake hands with some fans he chanced upon.

A young man who recorded the moment and had the opportunity to shake hands with Kudus could not hide his joy as he smiled from ear to ear.

The adorable video which highlights Kudus' humility and love for expensive cars had raked in over 19,000 likes and 97 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians share their opinions

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe with some commending Kudus for his humility.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Rich but humble

ROETNOM_4K commented:

Wow Lamborghini Urus in Ghana

RICH MAHN LEO stated:

chair man dey cruise in Lambo urus ooo.West ham money dey cry

BADDEST BABY commented:

GOD please don’t let us down

Sanitary Ware Avenue indicated:

Man is so humble

ADDEST BABY replied:

See how I feel for him

Kudus' set a record in EPL

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mohammed Kudus became the only player who completed the most dribbles in the 2023/2024 season of the Premier League.

To celebrate this huge achievement, Kudus' club, West Ham, dropped a video compilation of most of the successful dribbles he completed in various games.

The video was posted on West Ham's social media pages, and in the caption, the club sought to celebrate one of its star footballers.

Source: YEN.com.gh

