Kudus is trending after the EPL realised the list for the top disposed player for last season

The Ghanaian came top of the list, whereas Jordan Ayew also came third on the list, respectively

Many people who reacted to the video urged Kudus to improve on that aspect of his play

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has got tongues wagging after he set an unenviable record in the just-ended 2023/2034 season Premier League campaign.

This comes after the English Premier League released the list of the top 10 players who were most occupied during the campaign.

The 23-year-old West Ham United player was at the top of that list, being dispossessed of the ball 93 times in the games he played.

Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth and Lucas Paqueta also of West Ham United came second after they were both dispossessed 81 times each.

Another Ghanaian player, Jordan Ayew, followed in the fourth position as he was dispossed 79 times.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion completed the top ten list as he, too, was dispossessed 63 times.

Sports journalist unhappy with Kudus

Ghanaian journalist Kweku Edilson, reacting to the statistics, urged Mohammed Kudus to improve this aspect of his playing style.

This comes after Kudus lashed out at Ghanaians who called him after Ghana played against the Central African Republic.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Kweku Edilson reacting to the statistics had generated over 6,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the statistics

Social media who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the data.

kilofficia commented:

You keep holding ball for long you likely to get injury’s always

Frankonaro indicated:

I said this about him when I first saw him in Nordjeland,I told some of my friends that Kudus would be perfect if he can hold on to the ball without losing it any how and also realise the ball earlier

Dr. Khedira Abdul-moomen commented:

If he loses the ball and still does the dribblings perfectly let him be, don’t frustrate the guy. Let him be. With this same style of the world still adores him, PLEASE LET HIM BE.

real_pinzya added:

real_pinzy loss the ball he doesn’t come back on defense…he should work on

Kudus named the EPL player with most dribbles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus was named as the player who completed the most dribbles in the 2023/2024 season of the Premier League.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Kudus' club, West Ham, dropped a video compilation of most of the successful dribbles he completed in various games.

