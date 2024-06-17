Jordan Ayew Vibes With Relatives In Ghana, Video Evokes Joy
- Jordan Ayew is enjoying a good time in Ghana after playing in the World Cup qualifiers
- This comes after a video of him and his relatives enjoying a fun time as they vibed to music went viral
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Jordan Ayew for his performance for the Black Stars
Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew is enjoying his time in Ghana after the senior national team, the Black Stars, won two matches in the World Cup qualifiers.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nuru_ayew10 showed the adorable moment the 32-year-old was spotted in the front seat of a car being chauffeured around town.
The young man driving the car suddenly zoomed in the camera to the Crystal Palace forward and began to shower him with praises for scoring a hat trick against the Central African Republic.
The comments and praise singing impressed Jordan Ayew, who smiled and turned to the camera, and then he made hand gestures to remind Ghanaians that he had scored a hat trick.
The adorable video had raked in over 2000 likes and 18 comments are the writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians praise Jordan Ayew
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section praised Jordan Ayew for his recent performances for the Black Stars.
He is not shy
Hajia Jamilatumahama Mahama indicated:
My favorite baller much love from your Navrongo sister and more wins to come In Shaa Allah
My uncle's are on fire #TeamAYEW to the world
S-Desert Real Estate indicated:
The biggest family in Ghana
user3799069634760 replied:
luv the way u guys are keeping the family bond,
Harry wrote:
Thanks more to come and yyr names will still be great in gh football history for ever
Kwaku Manu celebrates Jordan
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu has commended Jordan Ayew for his performance in Ghana's game against Central African Republic.
In a video, he praised the player for his outstanding performance in the game.
He revealed that he had been an ardent supporter of the Crystal Palace forward, adding that he always advocates on his behalf regarding the Black Stars.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
