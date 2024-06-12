Black Stars coach Otto Addo says the return of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew will be his sole decision

According to Otto Addo, Dede Ayew still has a future with the squad, but he will choose when to bring him back

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed in a press statement that Jordan Ayew wants to see his older brother, Andre Ayew, in the national team camp after Andre was left out of the most recent squad.

Andre was left out of the squad despite his stellar Ligue 1 exploits with Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 20 games to help keep the team from relegation.

Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew rock Black Stars jerseys.

Jordan Ayew has performed admirably in Ghana's most recent World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic without his brother.

The Crystal Palace attacker, who came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in stoppage time and snap the Black Stars' eight-game losing record, was instrumental in Ghana's triumph over Mali.

He was given a starting position due to his performance in the next match against the Central African Republic (CAR), in which he scored three goals and helped Ghana win 4-3. Ghana has not won consecutive games since September 2023.

Let me talk for Jordan. It's his brother. Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it's my decision; it's our coaching staff's decision.

As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he’s there, but I don’t know.

GFA honours Jordan Ayew with a golden boot

Jordan Ayew received a golden boot for reaching his 100th cap for the Black Stars of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bismark.28 stated:

Why do the journalists keep asking him about him? He can’t dodge when they ask can he?

Anasmalcolmx stated:

We still need Dede Ayew he always do his best for Ghana

Kutrupis stated:

If he's on good form, select him based on merit. CR7 has been playing for the Portuguese for 20yrs. Ghanaians retire players too much. If he's not good don't select him

kojo_safo_27 stated:

Warn that coach that if he tryyyyyyy!!!!!

ljay429 stated:

Partey controls the game well as a captain so there’s no need for Dede Ayew again.

Calebniiboye stated:

The answer is too scattered. What exactly did he say?

akosua_asare_frimpomaa stated:

No! We don't want him.. why was it easy to let go off some past players but this particular one u guys can't? Black Star is not for him nor GFA.

