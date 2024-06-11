Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has fired critics who have condemned his performance after the game against Central African Republic

In various tweets, the player responded to his critics, calling some out and asking others to be mute

Netizens who saw the posts were shocked and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has slammed his critics for calling him out after Ghana's game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

In various tweets circulating online, the renowned player expressed dissatisfaction with how some Ghanaians are condemning his performance after the Black Stars game against CAR, verbally abusing some of them.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus Image credit: Mohammed Kudus

Source: Facebook

In one tweet, for instance, Mohammed Kudus told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "stop misbehaving" on the social media platform after criticising his performance.

In another instance, the disgruntled Ghanaian player asked one critic who said Kudus was not up to Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo's standard to shut up.

The renowned player did not even heed the pleas of netizens who tried to calm him down on the app.

"Sometimes, you need to tell them bro..they sit behind keyboard and be doing dumb stuff," he said.

See post below:

Netizens react to Kudus attacking critics on X (formerly Twitter)

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@_justice_reece wrote:

"I don't know why Kudus is wasting his time replying to the comments of nincompoops who just sit behind their keyboards hoping for engagement."

@SneakerNyame wrote:

"That’s their work no vex Justice."

@black_mofo__

"Ah his real account or parody."

@su_pre_mo wrote:

"Professional player wey dey go back and forth deɛ some way oo."

@wofaase_

"Make he komot for there Ronaldo dems we dey criticize dem."

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"Main acc o not parody."

Ghana vs Mali: Ghanaians troll Kudus over poor performance in game against Mali

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the performance of Mohammed Kudus' in Ghana's game against Mali.

The renowned player known for his exploits in Ghanaian and international football gave an unimpressive performance on Thursday's June 6, 2024 game.

Social users took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to express dissatisfaction with Kudus' performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh