Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has defended Black Stars and West Ham player Mohammed Kudus after the latter lashed out at some Ghanaians on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @a.k.f1963, Stonebwoy was speaking in an interview on Peace FM and admitted that he was not happy with the move by some Ghanaians to single out Kudus for criticism over his performance in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.

Admitting that constructive criticism is good, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year bemoaned the trend where some netizens deliberately target celebrities and other sports personalities online.

Stonebwoy also appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with Kudus because he is a talented player.

"He is new to this type of environment in terms of relating to the masses, but one problem is that the agenda is becoming too much,” he stated.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comment by Stonebwoy.

Godfred Asamoah903 commented:

Bro we all luv Kudus de guy criticize him don't hate him but is advising we all watched his matches at west ham not only Ghana he played lyk dat

Drnkasei indicated:

what you're saying is right, but don't tell us he can take care of someone's family

occastic reacted:

BHIM I totally disagree with you. Kudos is paid with our tax payers money and he must accept our criticism.

