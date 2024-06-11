Ghanaians have hailed Black Stars player Jordan Ayew for his sterling performance in the World Cup qualifiers

Following his recent goals, which led to the Black Stars victory in their matches against Mali and Central African Republic, the player has earned a new name

Netizens who thronged the comment section hailed him for his outstanding performance while urging him to keep it up

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after helping the Black Stars to win their World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew has been instrumental in the performance of the Ghana national team following his remarkable displays on the field.

Photos of Jordan Ayew Image credit: GFA Communications

Source: Facebook

His tactical intelligence, consistent efforts, and goal-scoring prowess helped the Black Stars defeat Mali and Central African Republic in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Ghanaians hail Jordan Ayew

Ghanaians have since hailed the renowned Black Stars player, bestowing various appellations on him. His recent name, which has got many people talking, is "Visa Agent."

Football enthusiasts who dream of travelling abroad to experience life there and the World Cup have praised Jordan Ayew for helping the country win its games against its opponents.

See post below:

Netizens react to Jordan Ayew's new name

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section approved Jordan Ayew's new name, and others laughed at it.

@naa_adobeaa wrote:

"Approved."

@Papa_gyimii wrote:

"Haha lol."

@chrisNetSavvy wrote:

"I concord."

@AppiahFosu1 wrote:

"Baako p3."

@JoshuaAdem1 wrote:

"You boys for relax small before our US move go cast oo."

@thelazychiief wrote:

"Through him am sure we will get there."

@Yoga Man wrote:

"Afor go join Black Stars fanbase bc as it stands now Ghana go enter US. Make I reach there then go missing."

@kwamedebrah6 wrote:

"Connection Man be that."

@kobby_wrld wrote:

"Some people already secured their visa."

Black Stars: Jordan Ayew is the most in-form player in Africa, scoring 8 goals in 5 matches

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew was the man of the match in the Black Stars' game against the Central African Republic.

He scored three goals to secure Ghana's all-important win against the CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

His hat-trick takes his tally for the Black Stars in 2024 to eight goals in five matches, making him the most in-form player in Africa.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh