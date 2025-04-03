Aunty Bee, in a recent video marking rounds online, was seen in beautiful outfit as she supported a bereaved friend

The huge funeral had scores of top personalities including seasoned singer Akosua Agyapong present

Videos of the Kumawood star enjoying her moments at the funeral stirred up conversations about her current look

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian actress Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame has courted attention after a recent video of her surfaced online.

Legendary Efiewura actress Auntie Bee seen looking as beautiful as ever at a recent funeral. Photo source: AuntieBee, Prestigejewels

Source: TikTok

The actress, real name, Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, belongs to the golden age of Ghana's Kumawood film industry.

She is known for her roles in Efiewura and Key Soap Concert Party which birthed several film stars including Agya Koo and the late Santo.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Efiewura wore an elegant outfit with a fabric patronised by most of the funeral guests.

The bereaved, Mrs Konadu is the founder of Prestige Jewels, a women's support group with top personalities as members including Akosua Agyapong.

At the funeral, Auntie Bee was seen jamming to Amakye Dede's highlife classic Akwadaa Wesewoa.

The actress also showcased her dance moves when members of her group were donating to their bereaved member.

In another video, Auntie Bee who joined the bereaved for Thanksgiving was seen dancing in church.

Scores of fans couldn't help but notice how the actress had aged yet was still looking as beautiful and radiant as ever.

Auntie Bee's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to her current stint as she showcased her evergreen beauty.

Bismark Kankam said:

"Hi good morning how are you doing today my sweet mum I want to enjoy your fun club."

chosen💞🦋 Vessel 🦋💞 wrote:

"Beautiful Auntie Bee."

Ama Kessseh remarked:

"U can't beat nature."

Evans Nana Dadzie noted:

"We won't be young forever 🥰🥰🥰."

Empress Gifty dances at her pal's ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had attended the baby naming ceremony of her friend.

The gospel singer's appearance comes after her recent cosmetic body enhancements. She spent GH¢18k on her composite veneers.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer draped in a regal kente outfit, was seen jamming to Kojo Blak's viral Afrobeats hit Excellent and dancing to an Amapiano song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh