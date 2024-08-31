Lil Win, in a social media post, announced that A Country Called Ghana movie has earned another international recognition

The movie, which stars a host of top Nigerian actors, has been selected by the Rivers International Film Festival

Lil Win's social media post triggered reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section to congratulate the comic actor

Lil Win's latest movie, A Country Called Ghana, earned another recognition at a film festival in Nigeria.

Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana gets selected by the Rivers International Film Festival. Photo source: Lil Win

Lil Win's movie earns nomination

Lil Win took to his Instagram page on Saturday, August 31, 2024, to share photos of his movie's selection for the Rivers International Film Festival.

The Rivers International Film Festival is an annual event organised by an Indigenous association, Desgol Entertainment Worldwide. This year's edition will be held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, from October 24 to October 27, 2024.

A Country Called Ghana, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, has earned several accolades since its premiere in May 2024. On August 3, it emerged as the Best Indigenous Film at the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

The movie, which stars Nollywood heavyweights like Ramsey Nouah and Victor Oswuagu, also won three awards at the 2024 IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria.

Check out Lil Win's social media post below:

Fans congratulate Lil Win

Lil Win's social media post about his movie's selection for the Rivers International Film Festival triggered reactions from many Ghanaians, who trooped to the comment section to congratulate the actor. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

stepran_media commented:

"This is a well-deserved recognition for all the pain and tribulations you have gone through. Congrats and more to come."

joysarp16 commented:

"Congratulations Kwajo 👏👏."

nanaabena845 commented:

"Congratulations bro 👏."

ahye_creatives commented:

"Win win 👏."

jack198636 commented:

"Congratulations bro 🎉."

