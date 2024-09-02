Ghana Black Stars players have started arriving for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The four-time African champions will face Angola and Niger in the coming days

Ghana will be hoping to begin their AFCON qualifiers on a winning note on Thursday

Players of the Black Stars have started arriving ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The team will begin preparations on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will then travel to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue preparations ahead of the opening AFCON qualifier on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Black Stars players have started arriving for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, English Premier League duo Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey were joined by Ibrahim Osman and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Other players also in camp are Fredrick Asare of Asante Kotoko and new boy Jonas Adjetey.

Black Stars eye positive start to AFCON qualifiers

Having struggled at the last two Nations Cups, the Black Stars will be hoping to return to the continental championship with hopes of ending the country's over 40-year wait for the title.

However, they would have to qualify for the tournament in Morocco by beating Angola, Niger and Sudan in Group C of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers in June, coach Otto Addo remains positive of a bright start in the AFCON qualifiers.

“We are pleased to inform you that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments as a precautionary measure upon their return to Accra," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

“We are confident that the technical team will recover fully and be ready to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

“We appreciate the concern shown by the public and ask for your continued support and prayers as we prepare for these important matches."

Otto Addo names AFCON qualifiers squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

Source: YEN.com.gh