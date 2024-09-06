Real Reason Barcelona are ‘growing concerned’ about Lamine Yamal

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned about young winger Lamine Yamal.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards the harsh treatment being dished out to the 17-year-old by opposing players as the reason why.

Lamine, for his part, was subjected to a series of heavy challenges during Spain’s Nations League meeting with Serbia on Thursday night.

This comes despite the fact that the attacker was already sporting a calf complaint, which forced him to undergo a round of medical tests during the week.

A similar situation has played out over the early weeks of the La Liga season, too, with only Christantus Uche and Vinícius Jr. having been fouled on more occasions than Lamine’s 11 over the opening four weeks of the term.

Many behind the scenes at Barcelona are of the opinion that as much comes as a direct tactic to halt the progress of the prodigious Spaniard when on the pitch.

With the fouls becoming heavier, and Lamine having barely been afforded a chance to rest across his first 12 months in senior football, the Camp Nou brass feel that they could soon be left with little choice but to kick into gear a campaign to request referee protection for the La Masia product.

With Lamine expected to play at least some part in Spain’s Nations League clash with Switzerland later tonight, it now remains to be seen whether or not such desired protection is forthcoming.

Source: AFP