Ghana sprinter Benjamin Azamati secured a spot in the Men's 100m Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after running 10.00 seconds in Heat One

Azamati qualified through a non-automatic spot after finishing third in his heat, with his time ranking fourth fastest across the entire field

Fellow Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu missed out after clocking 10.06 seconds in his heat, leaving him short of the qualifying mark

Benjamin Azamati has booked his place in the Men's 100 Metre Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after clocking 10.00 seconds in Heat One of the event on Tuesday, July 28.

The former Ghana national record holder finished third in his heat but advanced to the final through one of the available non-automatic qualification spots.

His time of 10.00 seconds was the fourth fastest recorded across all heats, keeping him well within contention for a medal at the Games.

Azamati Advances, Saminu Falls Short

The qualification picture was less straightforward for his compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, who ran 10.06 seconds in his heat to finish third.

Saminu was pipped by Nigeria's Kayionsola Ajayi and Wales' Jeremiah Azu, who clocked 9.94 seconds and 10.00 seconds respectively.

That result left Saminu outside the qualifying positions, ending his involvement in the individual sprint at this year's Games.

Azu, who is of Ghanaian descent, was previously eligible to represent the Netherlands before choosing to compete for Wales, the country where he grew up.

Saminu Holds the Ghanaian National Record

The absence of Saminu from the final is notable given his standing in Ghanaian sprinting.

He broke Azamati's national record last year, running 9.84 seconds to move to the top of the country's all-time list. Azamati had previously set the record at 9.90 seconds.

Azamati's place in the final sets up a genuine medal opportunity for Ghana, with the sprint showdown expected to feature some of the fastest athletes competing at this year's Commonwealth Games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh