Benjamin Azamati Qualifies for Men's 100m Final at 2026 Commonwealth Games, Saminu misses out
- Ghana sprinter Benjamin Azamati secured a spot in the Men's 100m Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after running 10.00 seconds in Heat One
- Azamati qualified through a non-automatic spot after finishing third in his heat, with his time ranking fourth fastest across the entire field
- Fellow Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu missed out after clocking 10.06 seconds in his heat, leaving him short of the qualifying mark
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Benjamin Azamati has booked his place in the Men's 100 Metre Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after clocking 10.00 seconds in Heat One of the event on Tuesday, July 28.
The former Ghana national record holder finished third in his heat but advanced to the final through one of the available non-automatic qualification spots.
His time of 10.00 seconds was the fourth fastest recorded across all heats, keeping him well within contention for a medal at the Games.
Azamati Advances, Saminu Falls Short
The qualification picture was less straightforward for his compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, who ran 10.06 seconds in his heat to finish third.
Saminu was pipped by Nigeria's Kayionsola Ajayi and Wales' Jeremiah Azu, who clocked 9.94 seconds and 10.00 seconds respectively.
That result left Saminu outside the qualifying positions, ending his involvement in the individual sprint at this year's Games.
Azu, who is of Ghanaian descent, was previously eligible to represent the Netherlands before choosing to compete for Wales, the country where he grew up.
Saminu Holds the Ghanaian National Record
The absence of Saminu from the final is notable given his standing in Ghanaian sprinting.
He broke Azamati's national record last year, running 9.84 seconds to move to the top of the country's all-time list. Azamati had previously set the record at 9.90 seconds.
Azamati's place in the final sets up a genuine medal opportunity for Ghana, with the sprint showdown expected to feature some of the fastest athletes competing at this year's Commonwealth Games.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.