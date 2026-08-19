Poco Lee's most recent Instagram post, shared on August 16, 2026, featured Black Sherif performing Top of the Morning in what appeared to be a private setting

Unconfirmed reports began circulating online that the popular Nigerian singer and dancer had been arrested in the United Kingdom

Fans flooded the comments section of his latest post with questions about his whereabouts after noticing his unusual silence on social media

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee has become the subject of growing online concern after unverified reports emerged claiming he was arrested in the United Kingdom, with his fans turning to his latest Instagram post for answers.

Nigerian singer Poco Lee's last post sparks concern amid UK arrest rumours. Image credit: Poco Lee

Source: Facebook

The post in question, uploaded on 16 August 2026, showed Ghanaian artist Black Sherif delivering a personal rendition of his song Top of the Morning in what looked like a private setting.

Poco Lee appeared visibly delighted by the moment, describing Black Sherif in the caption as his "guy blackoooo" and expressing gratitude for the impromptu performance of one of his favourite tracks.

Poco Lee's silence fuels UK arrest speculation

What began as a warm, lighthearted clip between two entertainers quickly took on a different tone once rumours began spreading across social media that Poco Lee had allegedly been detained in the UK.

The reports, which remain entirely unconfirmed, caught the attention of his followers, many of whom noticed that he had not posted anything since the Black Sherif video.

Rather than letting the speculation die down, fans took to the comment section of that 16 August post to voice their concerns directly.

Some asked outright whether the arrest reports were true, while others pointed to the unusual stretch of silence as a reason for worry.

Several commenters said they hoped the claims were false, urging Poco Lee to speak up and address the situation.

No official statement from Poco Lee

As of the time of reporting, Poco Lee had not issued any public response to the allegations, and no official confirmation of an arrest has come from any authority or representative.

The absence of a statement, combined with the gap in his social media activity, has kept the conversation running among his fanbase.

The 16 August post featuring Black Sherif currently stands as his most recent known update online, making it the focal point for followers seeking any clue about his current situation.

The last social media post of Poco Lee is below.

KC Luxury arrested over substance smuggling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of popular influencer and businessman KC Luxury, real name Afolabi Kazeem Michael, by the NDLEA on charges of illicit substance smuggling.

His arrest sheds light on a broader network allegedly employing a glamorous persona to mask a significant criminal enterprise in the international drug trade.

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Source: YEN.com.gh