The Ghana Education Service has launched the 2026 Teacher Promotion Application Portal for four senior ranks

Eligible applicants must have attained their current rank in or before 2022 and remained continuously in post since then

The online application window runs from 19 August to 24 September 2026, with specific documents required for submission

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened its 2026 Teacher Promotion Application Portal, inviting serving teachers and officers to apply for advancement to four senior ranks.

These ranks are Principal Superintendent (PS), Assistant Director II (AD II), Assistant Director I (AD I), and Deputy Director (DD).

The Ghana Education Service opens its 2026 Teacher Promotion Application Portal. Credit: Ute Grabowsky

Source: Getty Images

The official promotion advertisement, dated 18 August 2026, sets out the eligibility criteria, required documents, and the application timeline for interested candidates.

An applicant seeking promotion to Deputy Director should have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director I (AD I) in or before 2022 and must have been continuously at post since the date of that promotion, except for periods of approved leave of absence.

For promotion to Assistant Director I, an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director II (AD II) in or before 2022 and must have been continuously at post since the date of promotion, subject to approved periods of leave of absence.

Applicants seeking promotion to Assistant Director II should have been promoted to the rank of Principal Superintendent in or before 2022 and must have been continuously at post since the date of promotion, except for approved leave of absence.

For promotion to Principal Superintendent, an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent I (SSI) in or before 2022 and must have been continuously at post since that date, excluding periods of approved leave of absence.

The GES also states that an applicant who has obtained an approved undergraduate degree can apply for upgrading to be placed on the Principal Superintendent rank.

Teachers with Master’s or PhD Degrees

For those relying on a Master's or PhD qualification to enter the promotion process out of turn, the GES specifies that the programme must appear on its approved course of study list, and the certificate must not pre-date the applicant's previous promotion. Where a postgraduate degree is being used for promotion to AD I, AD II, or Deputy Director, it must have been obtained by 2023.

The application process is entirely online. Candidates are required to complete the form through the designated GES promotion application link included in the official advertisement.

Three documents must be uploaded alongside the application: a passport-sized photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format; the applicant's most recent promotion, appointment, or upgrading letter; and the highest academic certificate being relied upon for the application. All documents except the photograph must be submitted in PDF format, and the GES has directed that all uploads be clear and legible before submission.

The portal opened on Tuesday, 19 August 2026, and will close on Tuesday, 24 September 2026, giving eligible teachers just over five weeks to gather their documents and complete their submissions. The GES has urged applicants to review all information carefully before submitting to avoid errors that could compromise their applications.

Teachers are also advised to retain copies of every document submitted and to monitor official channels for updates on promotion interviews and related processes.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh