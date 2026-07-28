Ghanaian swimmer Abeku Jackson clocked 26.48 seconds in the men's 50m backstroke at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, setting a new Ghana national record

Jackson finished seventh in his heat but secured qualification as the second reserve for the next stage of the competition

Unilez Takyi's individual campaign ended after she narrowly missed out on progression in her event, finishing seventh in her heat

Ghanaian swimmer Abeku Jackson recorded a national record in the men's 50m backstroke on July 28 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, keeping Team Ghana's flag flying in the pool as the competition progresses.

Abeku Jackson Sets Ghana National Record at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Source: Getty Images

Jackson posted a time of 26.48 seconds in his heat, finishing seventh but doing enough to advance as the second reserve for the next round.

The swim erased the previous Ghana national record in the event and reinforced his standing as one of the country's most accomplished swimmers.

Jackson Advances in Glasgow

The performance was another demonstration of the experienced swimmer's consistency at major international competitions.

Qualifying as a reserve is not guaranteed passage to the final, but it keeps Jackson active in the draw and gives Ghana a foothold in the event as the Games continue.

Citi Sports reported the result on July 28, noting that the swim represented yet another strong outing for the veteran competitor.

Takyi's Campaign Comes to a Close

The news was less encouraging for Unilez Takyi, whose individual programme at the Games ended in the same session. The young Ghanaian had entered the competition with a registered time of 26.66 seconds but clocked 27.13 seconds on the day, finishing seventh in her heat and falling short of the standard required to advance.

Despite the disappointment, Takyi's appearance at the Commonwealth Games marks a significant step in what remains an early career at international level.

With Takyi's exit, Jackson is now the sole Ghanaian swimmer still in contention at the Games, carrying the nation's hopes into the later stages of the swimming programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh