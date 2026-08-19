Bishop David Oyedepo made a bold claim about how he finances his personal wealth

The clergyman told his congregation that none of his four aircraft was purchased using church money

His remarks, shared on X on August 18, 2026, drew sharp reactions from Nigerians online

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has publicly addressed questions about his personal wealth, insisting that every one of his four private planes was acquired with his own funds and not a single naira drawn from the church.

Bishop David Oyedepo claims his four aircraft were bought personally, not with church funds, sparking heated reactions from Nigerians online about his wealth. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The clergyman made the remarks during a church service, with his words later shared on X by a user identified as Oyindamola on August 18, 2026.

In the post, Oyedepo recalled his early years, contrasting how long it took him to own his first new car with how quickly he began flying.

"It took me time to drive the first new car, but it didn't take me time to start flying. I've never taken a dime from this church to buy any of my planes, and I have 4 planes. I use any one I like if one is faulty," he said.

Oyedepo's Message on Wealth and Faith

Beyond the aircraft, Oyedepo used the moment to speak broadly about the pursuit of wealth and what he described as legitimate paths to prosperity.

He urged his congregation to avoid shortcuts, referencing gambling platforms and substance abuse as cautionary examples.

"You don't have to do illegal substance or Naija Bet. Wealth gotten by vanity shall diminish," he said, before adding, "Please settle down and face God."

The X post below has a video of Bishop Oyedepo defending his wealth.

Nigerians react to Bishop Oyedepo's wealth

The post drew a flood of responses online, with many Nigerians questioning the source of the bishop's fortune and whether his reasoning held up under scrutiny.

@Vibesznnz wrote:

"Majority of pastors' wealth comes from what they get gifted, not what they receive from the church pocket."

@itsadaego asked:

"Wealth gotten by vanity shall diminish, so plane and car no be vanity?"

@deco322226 said:

"And the gullible members will be shouting hallelujah.... This man go deceive una tyre till he milk every dime comot from una pockets.... [Expletive] people."

@Miccoli_sammy questioned:

"Which work or business does he have that isn't the church? He should also not say it's the seed people sow or the money they dash him cuz if not for the church we may not even know his name."

@TimzyDickiiez added:

"Make he close the church make we see weda he go fit continue this lifestyle 😂😂 jokers."

Seven die in helicopter crash - Police confirm

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that all seven occupants of a helicopter that crashed at the base of Mt Ololokwe in Kirish, Samburu County, Kenya, have been confirmed dead, with the identities of every victim now known.

The aircraft, registered as 5Y-GYM and owned by Lady Lori, was a Loisaba-based helicopter carrying a group of tourists.

Witnesses and reports from The Samburu New Flash indicate the group was attempting to land on the iconic mountain when the crash occurred.

Rescue teams arriving at the scene discovered five bodies at the mountain's base, all burnt beyond recognition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh