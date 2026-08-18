AfriForum and March and March movement met to explore areas of shared interest, including the rule of law and illegal immigration

The two organisations agreed to jointly pursue legal matters and support each other on crime-related issues in communities

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma linked unsecured borders to economic strain and rising crime in her response to the alliance

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AfriForum and the March and March movement have reached an agreement to jointly pursue legal matters of shared concern, including the fight against crime and illegal immigration in South African communities.

AfriForum confirmed the meeting in a media release on Tuesday, describing the engagement between the two organisations as focused on delivering benefits at the grassroots level for communities and citizens.

AfriForum and March and March movement meet to explore areas of shared interest, including rule of law and illegal immigration. Credit: AfriForum

Source: Facebook

AfriForum is a well-known Afrikaner rights lobby group, while March and March positions itself primarily around anti-immigration concerns.

Despite their different bases, the two organisations found sufficient overlap to pursue a formal working relationship.

News24 reported that discussions at the meeting centred on shared challenges and potential areas of cooperation, with both sides exploring possible solutions to problems affecting their respective communities.

According to the AfriForum statement, areas of potential collaboration include capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving socioeconomic conditions within the framework of the law, the promotion of mother-language education, and what the organisations described as "peaceful coexistence" between communities.

"Furthermore, the organisations agreed to jointly pursue legal matters of mutual interest and to support one another on issues relating to the rule of law and the fight against crime in communities, inclusive of illegal migration," the statement read.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma used the joint statement to reaffirm her organisation's hardline stance on border security and immigration.

She argued that porous borders were worsening an already fragile economy and contributing directly to crime in communities.

"The movement believes that unsecured borders have serious consequences for the ailing economy. The skyrocketing trade in illicit goods is affecting businesses and may result in job losses.

Crime continues to ravage communities, and civic movements should work together to put systems in place to ensure the creation of safer communities," Ngobese-Zuma said.

The meeting took place less than two weeks after Ngobese-Zuma announced that March and March would transform into a non-governmental organisation, signalling a broader shift in its operations to include community development work such as building schools, a function AfriForum has long performed.

March and March activist Mthobisi Gasa dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic death of Mthobisi Gasa, a key member of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement, who was shot in Durban on July 2, 2026.

His untimely passing sparked widespread grief among supporters, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media as they mourned a life lost amid ongoing tensions surrounding immigration in South Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh