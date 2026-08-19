A new Manchester City documentary, 'A Beautiful Obsession,' captured Pep Guardiola in one of his most personal moments with his squad

Guardiola opened up about his divorce to his players following a 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Juventus

The manager used the breakdown of his marriage as a lesson about passion — both in football and in life

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Pep Guardiola made a deeply personal confession to his Manchester City players in a dressing room speech captured by cameras for the new docuseries "A Beautiful Obsession," revealing that his marriage had ended despite the couple still being in love.

The documentary, which follows Guardiola through the latter stages of his tenure as Manchester City manager, gives an unprecedented look at the moments that unfolded behind closed doors — including one that stripped away any professional distance between coach and squad.

How Pep Guardiola announced his divorce to Manchester City players

Source: Getty Images

How Guardiola announced his divorce to Man City stars

The revelation came in the aftermath of a 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Juventus. Rather than offer a conventional tactical debrief, Guardiola chose to address his players on a far more human level, disclosing that he and his wife had separated.

He told his squad that the marriage had not ended because of a lack of love, but because the passion between them had faded over time. In his own words, captured in the documentary:

"Guys, I want to confess something. I'm f—— divorced from the most beautiful woman in your planet, my wife, my ex-wife. I love her unbelievably, but we lost the passion. I love her? Yeah, absolutely. She loves me? Yeah, but we lost the passion…. How do you play football? Because you play, or for something inside? In your lives, whatever you are going to do, do it with passion. I don't want good players; I want players with passion…"

A Manager's Personal Pain Becomes a Coaching Tool

What made the moment striking was not only its candour, but Guardiola's ability to channel a significant personal loss into a motivational message for his players. Rather than suppress what must have been a painful chapter in his private life, he brought it directly into the team environment and used it to draw a parallel between relationships and the game of football.

The speech underlines a recurring theme throughout "A Beautiful Obsession" — that Guardiola's approach to management was rarely confined to tactics and training sessions. His willingness to share something so private with his squad points to the kind of emotional investment that defined his time at the club.

The docuseries is drawing considerable attention for offering a perspective on Guardiola that supporters and observers of the game had not previously seen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh