Denmark's immigration authority added two African religious preachers to its national sanctions list, publishing their names, photos, and personal details

The men, from Zimbabwe and Egypt, received two-year entry bans under Denmark's legal framework for foreign religious figures

The Danish government cited public order concerns as the basis for the restrictions but did not specify individual reasons for each ban

Denmark has barred two African religious preachers from entering the country, listing their names, photographs, nationalities, and dates of birth on its publicly accessible national sanction list for foreign religious figures.

The Danish immigration authority maintains the list as a transparency measure, naming individuals whose presence is deemed a threat to public order under the country's specific legal framework governing foreign religious preachers.

Denmark adds two African religious preachers, Ismail Menk and Hussein Ahmed, to its sanctions list, citing public order concerns and issuing entry bans. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2 Africans named on Denmark's sanction list

The first individual listed is Ismail Menk, born on 27 June 1975, a Zimbabwean national who is also a resident of Zimbabwe. Assigned list number 018, his two-year entry ban came into force on 31 October 2025.

The second person named is Hussein Abdelrazek Soliman Ahmed, born on 9 May 1980. An Egyptian national, he is currently resident in Türkiye and holds list number 037. His two-year ban took effect on 20 February 2026.

Both men are prohibited from legally entering Danish territory for the duration of their respective restriction periods.

Why Denmark issues these bans

Denmark operates a dedicated legal mechanism that empowers authorities to restrict foreign religious figures from entering the country when their presence is considered incompatible with public order. The national sanction list exists as a formal record of such decisions and is made available to the public, including identifying details such as photographs and personal information about each listed individual.

The Danish government has not publicly disclosed the specific conduct or statements that prompted the bans on Menk or Ahmed beyond the standard public order justification cited across the sanction list.

Denmark exempts one category from citizenship test

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark confirmed that a group of foreigners would not be required to sit its citizenship or language tests.

This now includes children who were born out of wedlock to Danish mothers but were unable to acquire Danish citizenship at the time of their birth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh