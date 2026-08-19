Sammy Gyamfi challenged Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin to formally invite him before Parliament over alleged GoldBod gold trading losses

The GoldBod CEO dismissed claims linking the institution to losses under the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme as unfounded

The controversy centres on an IMF document cited in reports alleging a $1.7 billion loss, prompting calls for a parliamentary probe

Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has publicly dared Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to summon him before Parliament, insisting he is ready to appear and respond to allegations that the institution recorded significant losses in gold trading.

Gyamfi made the remarks on Wednesday at the government's Accountability Series, where he rejected assertions that GoldBod had incurred losses under the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, describing the claims as baseless.

GoldBod boss Sammy Gyamfi challenges Afenyo-Markin to prove alleged losses in Parliament. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi & Alexander Afenyo-Markin/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi calls for formal parliamentary inquiry

Rather than engaging with what he characterised as a series of press conferences, the GoldBod CEO challenged Afenyo-Markin and the Public Accounts Committee to take the matter through formal parliamentary channels.

In a report by Citinewsroom, he noted that no special motion or approval from the Speaker was necessary for a summons to be issued.

"There's been a call for a parliamentary probe, and I've already stated on public record that I'm waiting with bated breath for Afenyo-Markin's invitation," Gyamfi said.

Gyamfi contact Majority Leader to fast-track hearing

In a further step, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed he had reached out to Majority Leader James Agalga to ensure proceedings would not stall if the Minority failed to act.

"I have in all humility reached out to the new Majority Leader in Parliament, Honourable James Agalga, and I pleaded with him that even if Afenyo-Markin delays in extending this invitation, he should extend the invitation to me and I'm ready to come tomorrow," he stated.

The move signals Gyamfi's intent to force a formal hearing on the matter, bypassing what he views as deliberate inaction by the opposition.

$1.7 billion GoldBod loss allegation drives scrutiny

The dispute stems from demands by Public Accounts Committee Chair Abena Osei-Asare for a full investigation into GoldBod following reports citing an IMF document that alleged losses of $1.7 billion.

The document drew widespread attention and prompted calls from opposition figures for accountability over the management of Ghana's gold purchasing operations.

Gyamfi's willingness to appear before Parliament marks a significant escalation in the public back-and-forth over GoldBod's financial record, and places the onus squarely on both the Minority and the Public Accounts Committee to initiate or decline a formal inquiry.

Duncan-Williams delivers scary warning about GoldBod

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams had raised the alarm over what he described as organised attempts to infiltrate Ghana’s formal gold-trading system.

The Action Chapel International leader said information from a sheikh and private conversations had left him deeply concerned.

Duncan-Williams also warned that illegal mining was poisoning water bodies and farmland, putting the livelihoods of future generations at serious risk.

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Source: YEN.com.gh