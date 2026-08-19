The Ghana Football Association have reportedly made approaches to Jesse Bisiwu's camp over a potential switch of allegiance

Bisiwu holds dual Belgian and Ghanaian nationality, having represented Belgium's U17 side while remaining eligible for the Black Stars

Barcelona consider Bisiwu a key future asset and currently have no plans to allow him to leave the club

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are reportedly stepping up efforts to convince Barcelona youngster Jesse Bisiwu to choose the Black Stars at the senior level.

The 18-year-old winger has caught the attention of the GFA after making an encouraging start to life at Barcelona, but Ghana could face competition from Belgium, where Bisiwu has already represented the U-17 national team.

With the youngster eligible to play for both countries, the race to secure his international future could intensify in the coming months.

The GFA is believed to be in talks with Jesse Bissiwu's camp over a possible nationality switch. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X and Daniela Porcelli/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

GFA pursue Jesse Bisiwu for Black Stars

Bisiwu joined Barcelona from Club Brugge this summer and holds Belgian and Ghanaian nationality through his parentage.

According to HLN Sport, the GFA has contacted his representatives several times in recent months as they explore the possibility of handing him a Black Stars call-up.

The Belgian Football Association is also reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Ghana's interest has been strengthened by Bisiwu's early performances in Spain, particularly his display against FC Basel on Sunday, August 16.

The teenager scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 5-2 victory, offering an early glimpse of the talent that has made him one of the club's promising young players.

Watch one of Bisiwu's goals vs Basel, as shared on X:

Barcelona see Bisiwu as future star

Bisiwu's performances have already attracted interest from other European clubs, including Greek side Olympiacos.

Spanish outlet SPORT reported via Barca Universal that Olympiacos are genuinely interested in the winger, but Barcelona have no plans to let him leave at this stage.

The Catalan giants reportedly view Bisiwu as a long-term project and believe their academy and first-team environment can help him reach his potential.

Jesse Bisiwu is highly regarded by Hansi Flick and his technical team at FC Barcelona. Photo by Chris Ricco - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

His development under head coach Hansi Flick has only strengthened that belief.

For Ghana, however, the priority is to move quickly. The GFA are understood to be pushing for Bisiwu's commitment before Belgium can make a stronger attempt to secure his long-term international future.

Talented English midfielder considers Ghana switch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hull City midfielder Darko Gyabi is considering switching to the Black Stars after representing England at the youth level.

The 22-year-old remains proud of his Ghanaian roots while focusing on performing well in the English Championship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh