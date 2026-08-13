Oteele Video Leak: Kumawood Actor Breaks Silence On Trending Video Saga
- Kumawood actor Oteele finally addressed his alleged viral leak video after hours of silence, speaking out during a TikTok live session
- His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, had already posted a tearful TikTok video denying she was the woman in the clip and apologising on behalf of their family
- Oteele admitted he had not eaten for close to a day following the scandal, and revealed plans to approach his wife with respected elders
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Kumawood actor Oteele has finally broken his silence after an alleged video leak sent shockwaves through Ghanaian social media, admitting he has let his family down and pledging to seek forgiveness from his wife.
The trending video, which circulated widely online, purportedly shows the actor in a romantic moment with a woman. The clip spread rapidly, drawing sharp reactions from the public and putting enormous pressure on both Oteele and his family to respond.
Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, spoke out first. In a tearful TikTok video, she denied that she was the woman featured in the leaked footage and offered an apology on behalf of her entire family. The emotional clip added another layer of pain to an already distressing situation for those close to the actor.
Oteele speaks out on TikTok live
After spending hours away from the public eye, Oteele appeared on a TikTok live session and addressed the controversy directly.
He acknowledged that he had failed his family and expressed a clear desire to make amends. According to Ghanaian SM blogger Shadrack Amonoo Crabbe, who posted about the development on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the actor stated that he intends to visit his wife accompanied by respectable elders to formally seek her forgiveness.
The significance of that gesture is not lost on many who have followed Oteele's story. His wife stood firmly by his side through several difficult years of health challenges, making the circumstances of the leak all the more painful for those who admire the couple.
In a separate video, Oteele revealed the personal toll the scandal had already taken, disclosing that he had not eaten for nearly a full day since the footage began trending online.
The Twitter video of Oteele addressing the video leak is below.
Video of Oteele's wife addressing cheating surfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Oteele's wife addressing his alleged cheating habits surfaced after his leaked video.
In the 2025 interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Afriyie Gifty alleged that Oteele had cheated on her repeatedly throughout their relationship.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh