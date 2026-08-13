Kumawood actor Oteele finally addressed his alleged viral leak video after hours of silence, speaking out during a TikTok live session

His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, had already posted a tearful TikTok video denying she was the woman in the clip and apologising on behalf of their family

Oteele admitted he had not eaten for close to a day following the scandal, and revealed plans to approach his wife with respected elders

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Kumawood actor Oteele has finally broken his silence after an alleged video leak sent shockwaves through Ghanaian social media, admitting he has let his family down and pledging to seek forgiveness from his wife.

Kumawood actor Oteele finally addresses the trending video leak of him and an unidentified woman. Image credit: OteeleTVandAllFans

Source: Facebook

The trending video, which circulated widely online, purportedly shows the actor in a romantic moment with a woman. The clip spread rapidly, drawing sharp reactions from the public and putting enormous pressure on both Oteele and his family to respond.

Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, spoke out first. In a tearful TikTok video, she denied that she was the woman featured in the leaked footage and offered an apology on behalf of her entire family. The emotional clip added another layer of pain to an already distressing situation for those close to the actor.

Oteele speaks out on TikTok live

After spending hours away from the public eye, Oteele appeared on a TikTok live session and addressed the controversy directly.

He acknowledged that he had failed his family and expressed a clear desire to make amends. According to Ghanaian SM blogger Shadrack Amonoo Crabbe, who posted about the development on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the actor stated that he intends to visit his wife accompanied by respectable elders to formally seek her forgiveness.

The significance of that gesture is not lost on many who have followed Oteele's story. His wife stood firmly by his side through several difficult years of health challenges, making the circumstances of the leak all the more painful for those who admire the couple.

In a separate video, Oteele revealed the personal toll the scandal had already taken, disclosing that he had not eaten for nearly a full day since the footage began trending online.

The Twitter video of Oteele addressing the video leak is below.

Video of Oteele's wife addressing cheating surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Oteele's wife addressing his alleged cheating habits surfaced after his leaked video.

In the 2025 interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Afriyie Gifty alleged that Oteele had cheated on her repeatedly throughout their relationship.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh