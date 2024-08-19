Ayittey Powers has shared how the poster of TB Joshua saved him from his lovers

The Ghanaian boxer considers the late Nigerian prophet and pastor as his spiritual father

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations passed away in July 2021 at 57

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers has recounted a story of how his spiritual father, prophet TB Joshua, saved him from the wrath of his ex-girlfriend.

Ayittey Powers has never hidden his relationship with the Nigerian pastor, who passed away in July 2021. The Ghanaian pugilist held a funeral for the man of God in Ghana, offering his last respect for the pastor.

TB Joshua was the founder and head pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, and he is widely known for his prophetic deliverance and predictions.

Ayittey Powers shares story of how TB Joshua's poster saved him from his lovers. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei Twitter/ @tv3_ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Ayittey Powers is one of many high-profile personalities known to seek his guidance and counsel on various issues with regard to their life and career.

His passing was a huge blow for many with the 43-year-old claiming he felt the pain more than losing his parents, as reported by Ghana Web.

How TB Joshua's poster saved Ayittey Powers

Ayittey Powers in an interview with Giovanni Caleb of Tv3 disclosed that there was a little confrontation at his place when his ex-girlfriend came to visit.

According to the boxer, he also had an uninvited guest, which happened to be his lover and while his ex tried to react she froze after seeing the pastor's poster.

"One day my ex called me that she had come to Accra, and it was late, so she couldn't go back and wanted to sleep at my house. I immediately called my girlfriend to confirm whether she would come that night, and she said no," he told Tv3.

"While we (he and his ex) were there, my girlfriend showed up. She wanted to hit my ex in the head with a bottle, but anytime she tried, she froze… The TB Joshua calendar asked her, 'What do you think you are going to do?'"

Ayittey Powers opens up on TB Joshua's passing

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers has been reflecting on the passing of Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua.

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria passed away on July 5, 2021. just a few days to his 58th birthday.

The man of God was revered by many with high-profile personalities visiting his church for healing and counselling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh