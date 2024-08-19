"TB Joshua's Passing Pains Me More Than Losing My Parents": Ghanaian Boxer Ayittey Powers
- Ayittey Powers, a Ghanaian boxer, has shared his memories of the late Nigerian pastor TB Joshua
- The Nigerian pastor and prophet passed away in July 2021, a week to the man of God's 58th birthday
- Ayittey Powers is yet to retire from boxing despite being inactive for the past three years
Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers, has been reflecting on the passing of Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua.
The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria passed away on July 5, 2021. just a few days to his 58th birthday.
The man of God was revered by many with high-profile personalities visiting his church for healing and counselling.
According to Ayittey Powers, he was supposed to meet the pastor before his untimely passing. The ex-fighter had a great relationship with TB Joshua, claiming he sought advise from him on several issues.
“Sometimes when I reflect on his death, I realise that God works in mysterious ways. How could Prophet TB Joshua pass at that age? He called me to visit his church, and I planned to go in two weeks, but he passed away before then. He mentioned he wouldn’t celebrate his birthday, and we didn’t know he was going to die. We discussed many things together. So, TB Joshua’s death pains me more than the death of my mother and father,” he told Tv3, as quoted by Pulse.
Ayittey Powers yet to quit boxing
Despite being away from the ring for a while, the 43-year-old is yet to hang up his gloves.
Ayittey Powers launched his own boxing promotions company in June, where he stated that he has not retired.
“I have not hung my gloves, I am now into promotion but I am ready to fight anyone,” he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.
Ayittey Powers and Bukom Banku delight fans
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian boxers Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers joined former President John Dramani Mahama on stage during his town hall meeting with the youth.
The meeting between the NDC presidential candidate and the youth was to celebrate International Youth Day while listening to the obstacles of young people in Ghana.
Bukom Banku, known in real life as Braimah Isaac Kamoko, is a known supporter of the National Democratic Congress and took the opportunity of the event being held in Bukum to be present. Read more:
Source: YEN.com.gh
