Emmanuel Adebayor proves he's rich as he flaunts his expensive cars in new photo

Netizens have reacted to a photo of Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor having a nap in front of his garage

In the photo online, the Togolese international footballer was captured in front of the garage with his plush and exotic cars

Some of his fans who commented said Adebayor is living like a true millionaire

Netizens have reacted to a photo of Togolese international footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor having a nap in front of his garage with a line-up of his expensive whips.

The former Arsenal striker is widely known as one of Africa's richest footballers with some of the world's most expensive and deluxe cars.

Videos and photos showing the plush cars in Emmanuel Adebayor's garage continue to make trends whenever he drops a new visual.

In the new photo online, the Togolese millionaire footballer was pictured having a nap in front of his garage, with his cars orderly arranged in it.

The photo has generated tons of reactions and comments on social media.

Reactions

Reacting to the photo, Uthdziedzorm said:

''So a person can't sleep in peace, this life any balance ooo.''

Best_kharisma said:

''Me too I will do some, good living .''

''Life is good in Africa for some people. Adebayor is living large,'' Dave Same said.

Nordia Rachel indicated that she has a crush on Emmanuel Adebayor.

''That's my crush. I want to be your wife even if I have to be a second or third wife.''

Sam Lodah wrote:

''Great legend, resting after working hard and making the money. We move!''

According to Michael McVee, the renowned footballer is his role model and icon.

''My icon and role model. Much respect to the legend.''

Source: Yen.com.gh