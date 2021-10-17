Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment

This comes after the Egyptian scored a wonder goal and provided two assists in Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 win against Watford

The strike was Mohamed Salah's 10th goal of the season as he has scored in Liverpool's last eight games

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp made this assertion after the Egyptian star scored yet another sensational goal to help Liverpool destroy Watford 5-0 in Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge at the Vicarage Road stadium, Sky Sports report.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the moment. Photo by Richard Heathcote

After scoring one of the most memorable goals in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again.

The 29-year-old scored yet another breathtaking goal while setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.

It was Salah's 10th goal of the season as he has scored in Liverpool's last eight games.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was full of praise for his forward.

He told BT Sport: "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

