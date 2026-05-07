Derrick Obeng Amoako: Grief Hits Christian Community As Popular Ghanaian Youth Prophet Passes Away
- Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, a young Ghanaian man of God, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026
- The tragic news about the popular preacher was officially announced on Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Pastor Derrick Obeng Amoako's untimely demise has evoked sad reactions from his followers and the Christian community
Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, a popular youth pastor with churches in both Ghana and South Africa, has passed away.
The news of the Grace Heritage Church International leader's passing was officially announced on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Bishop Okatakyie Afrifa, on his evangelical show on Ezra TV and Ezra FM, had earlier announced the tragic demise on Monday, May 4, 2026.
The Facebook video announcing Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's demise is below:
What happened to Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako?
The exact circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako remain unknown.
However, a statement released on the prominent Ghanaian prophet's official Facebook page indicated that he passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026.
The late Prophet Amoako's team also cautioned followers against interacting with individuals impersonating him on social media.
The statement stated:
"Grace to everyone. This is to officially announce to all friends and loved ones that our friend, pastor, prophet, teacher, father and mentor, Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, has passed on to be with the Lord."
"This happened on Monday, 4th May 2026. Hence, any interaction with anyone posing as Prophet Derrick is a scam. Thank you."
The Ghanaian prophet's untimely passing has evoked sadness among many individuals, including members of the Ghanaian Christian Community and his loved ones, who have mourned and eulogised the deceased in several emotional posts on social media.
The Facebook post with details of Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's untimely demise is below:
Who was late Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako?
The late Derrick Obeng Amoako was a prominent prophet with churches in both Ghana and South Africa.
He was the founder and leader of Grace Heritage Church International.
Aside from his base in Ghana, Prophet Amoako was also based in Qonce, formerly King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.
He was also an alumnus of the high-profile Ashanti Region-based senior secondary school, Kumasi Academy (Kumaca).
Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's demise stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Tino Arthur commented:
"Hey, my brother, the Prophet and friend, to be absent from this body is to be with the Lord. Rest well, my Brother. We, as SA, have lost out."
Kayla Frimpong said:
"Oh, my good brother....sleep well and sleep in the Lord. Just know you were loved greatly."
Kwadwo Asempa wrote:
"Rest well, okunini, sekyereniba and a soldier of the cross. You served your maker well."
Wesley K. Solomon commented:
"I used to call him Propheto Deriko when we were at school. RIP, son of God."
Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi passes on
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi passed on following an emergency health issue on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
Ghanaians mourned the popular man of God's untimely passing on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh