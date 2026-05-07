Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, a young Ghanaian man of God, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026

The tragic news about the popular preacher was officially announced on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Pastor Derrick Obeng Amoako's untimely demise has evoked sad reactions from his followers and the Christian community

Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, a popular youth pastor with churches in both Ghana and South Africa, has passed away.

Young Ghanaian man of God Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako is reported to have passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo source: Derrick Obeng Amoako

Source: Facebook

The news of the Grace Heritage Church International leader's passing was officially announced on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Bishop Okatakyie Afrifa, on his evangelical show on Ezra TV and Ezra FM, had earlier announced the tragic demise on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Facebook video announcing Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's demise is below:

What happened to Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako?

The exact circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako remain unknown.

However, a statement released on the prominent Ghanaian prophet's official Facebook page indicated that he passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The late Prophet Amoako's team also cautioned followers against interacting with individuals impersonating him on social media.

The statement stated:

"Grace to everyone. This is to officially announce to all friends and loved ones that our friend, pastor, prophet, teacher, father and mentor, Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, has passed on to be with the Lord."

"This happened on Monday, 4th May 2026. Hence, any interaction with anyone posing as Prophet Derrick is a scam. Thank you."

The Ghanaian prophet's untimely passing has evoked sadness among many individuals, including members of the Ghanaian Christian Community and his loved ones, who have mourned and eulogised the deceased in several emotional posts on social media.

The Facebook post with details of Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's untimely demise is below:

Who was late Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako?

The late Derrick Obeng Amoako was a prominent prophet with churches in both Ghana and South Africa.

He was the founder and leader of Grace Heritage Church International.

Young prominent Ghanaian preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi reportedly passes away in May 2026. Photo source: Ps Danny Boateng Kusi

Source: Facebook

Aside from his base in Ghana, Prophet Amoako was also based in Qonce, formerly King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

He was also an alumnus of the high-profile Ashanti Region-based senior secondary school, Kumasi Academy (Kumaca).

Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tino Arthur commented:

"Hey, my brother, the Prophet and friend, to be absent from this body is to be with the Lord. Rest well, my Brother. We, as SA, have lost out."

Kayla Frimpong said:

"Oh, my good brother....sleep well and sleep in the Lord. Just know you were loved greatly."

Kwadwo Asempa wrote:

"Rest well, okunini, sekyereniba and a soldier of the cross. You served your maker well."

Wesley K. Solomon commented:

"I used to call him Propheto Deriko when we were at school. RIP, son of God."

Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi passes on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi passed on following an emergency health issue on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ghanaians mourned the popular man of God's untimely passing on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh