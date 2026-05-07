Six Real Madrid players are reportedly refusing to speak to Alvaro Arbeloa, deepening internal divisions within the squad

Dressing room tensions at Valdebebas have escalated amid poor performances and fears of ending the season without silverware

The crisis comes just days before El Clasico, with Barcelona on the brink of securing the La Liga title

According to the latest reports, tensions inside Real Madrid’s dressing room have escalated ahead of El Clásico, with divisions emerging between players and coaching staff.

It has been suggested that up to six players are currently refusing to speak to Alvaro Arbeloa, highlighting growing fractures within the squad.

Real Madrid face growing internal unrest, with claims of fractured relationships and players distancing themselves from Alvaro Arbeloa. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

According to Marca, Communication between different player groups has also reportedly broken down, worsening the atmosphere at Valdebebas.

Squad rift deepens at Real Madrid

The season’s disappointing results have intensified frustration, with the club at risk of finishing without major silverware.

Internal tensions were also visible after an alleged training-ground incident involving Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras.

Although attempts were made to downplay the situation, sources insist the environment remains tense.

Emotional fatigue is said to be affecting the squad, making daily preparations increasingly difficult ahead of the La Liga clash against Barcelona on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The showdown against Barcelona could worsen matters, with the Catalan side needing only a point to edge closer to the La Liga title.

Antonio Rudiger and Carreras' fight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antonio Rudiger is reported to have been involved in a heated Real Madrid training altercation with Alvaro Carreras, with claims suggesting the situation turned physical.

According to reports, Rüdiger allegedly slapped Carreras during the confrontation, though the incident has not been officially confirmed by the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh