Tipper trucks in Ghana had different prices depending on the brand, size, year, condition and whether the truck was a fresh import or locally used

Some brands stood out strongly on the market as buyers continued to compare durability, spare parts and daily business use

The prices gave buyers a clearer idea of what to expect before entering the heavy truck market

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Tipper trucks remain among the most important commercial vehicles in Ghana, especially for people in construction, sand winning, quarry work, road projects and haulage business.

YEN.com.gh analysed the current prices of tipper trucks in Ghana across popular brands. Image credit: Freepik & zattrucks

Source: UGC

In 2026, the prices of these trucks continue to vary widely across brands, with some models costing a few hundred thousand cedis and others moving close to or above one million cedis.

The final price of a tipper truck in Ghana depends on the brand, year of manufacture, tonnage, bucket size, number of tyres, mileage, condition and whether the truck is brand new, foreign used or already registered in Ghana.

Buyers also consider spare parts, fuel consumption, engine strength and how well the truck can handle daily work on Ghanaian roads.

Prices of Tipper Trucks in Ghana

One of the most common names on the market is Sinotruk HOWO. The brand is popular among many construction and haulage operators because of its heavy-duty build and strong presence in Ghana.

HOWO tipper trucks are usually priced from around GH₵330,000 for some used units to more than GH₵1 million for newer or brand new heavy-duty models.

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Some units may also fall around GH₵535,000, GH₵747,000, GH₵880,600 and GH₵1,250,000, depending on the model and condition.

Shacman is another strong brand on the Ghanaian market. It is mostly seen in heavy construction work, especially for 10-wheel and 12-wheel tipper trucks.

Some Shacman tippers can start from around GH₵420,000 for foreign used units, while brand new options may cost between GH₵770,000 and GH₵1.3 million.

A brand new 10-wheel or 20 cubic Shacman tipper can also move around GH₵1.3 million, depending on the dealer and specifications.

For buyers looking at European brands, Mercedes-Benz and MAN Diesel remain respected names. Many of the available units in Ghana are used trucks, and their prices depend heavily on the model year and condition.

Some buyers prefer them because of their reputation for strength, while others choose Chinese brands because they are easier to find in newer models and may have more available parts on the market.

Tata and smaller Kia or Hyundai tipper trucks are usually considered by buyers who want lighter commercial options.

These may not carry the same heavy loads as HOWO or Shacman, but they can serve small contractors, block factories and local delivery businesses.

Small tipper trucks options

Smaller tipper options can move around GH₵355,000 and above, while Tata trucks may be cheaper or more expensive depending on the model and condition.

Foton Auman is also available in Ghana, with heavy truck options such as the Auman 6x4 and 8x4 tipper trucks.

Prices are often given by quotation, especially for brand-new units, so buyers may need to contact dealers directly before making a final decision.

XCMG is another brand in the premium heavy-duty range.

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Some XCMG tipper trucks can cost around GH₵875,000, GH₵900,000, GH₵920,000 and GH₵980,000, depending on the size, year and model.

Overall, anyone planning to buy a tipper truck in Ghana in 2026 may need to budget from about GH₵300,000 for some used or smaller options to over GH₵1.3 million for brand new heavy-duty models.

For business use, the best choice may not only be the cheapest truck, but the one that can work daily, carry heavy loads and still be easy to maintain.

YEN.com.gh looks at the current prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks in Ghana, as of April 2026. Image credit: Freepik & ProTrack GPS Ghana

Source: UGC

Prices of Abossey Okai macho in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh Prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks range from around GH₵39,000 to over GH₵90,000, depending on condition.

Mid-range options have become the most preferred choice for local buyers seeking reliability without high costs.

Traders have continued to rely on the mini trucks due to their fuel efficiency and ability to handle daily business tasks.

Source: YEN.com.gh