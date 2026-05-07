The Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, ordered all third-year male students of BOTECH to leave the school premises

Security intelligence reportedly picked up plans by the students to attack critical school infrastructure and cause significant disturbances

The directive was issued as a preemptive measure to protect public property and ensure the safety of the wider school community

The Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has directed third-year male students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) to vacate the school immediately.

The Chairman of the Regional Security Council orders all third-year male students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) to vacate the school immediately. Image credit: BOTECH/Facebook

Source: UGC

Regional Minister Akamugri Donatus Atanga issued the order on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, citing intelligence regarding planned attacks on school property.

The Minister expressed grave concern over a recurring pattern of unrest and destruction of infrastructure at the institution.

He indicated that reports suggested certain students intended for "hell to break loose" on the campus that very night.

While acknowledging the disruption to academic work, the Minister maintained that the unpredictable nature of such riots put innocent lives at risk.

The evacuation order specifically targeted third-year boys, while first-year students and third-year girls were permitted to remain.

The Minister warned that failure to comply could jeopardise the students' ability to sit for their upcoming examinations.

Addressing the students, Akamugri Donatus Atanga said:

"I don’t take delight in punishing people, but if you have called for it, we have to find a way out".

GTV, in a follow-up report, has confirmed the safe evacuation of all male students from the school premises.

Read the Facebook details below.

Bolgatanga MP Isaac Adongo speaks on COCOBOD

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has called for severe punishment for appointees of the erstwhile administration, led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, for mismanaging Ghana's cocoa sector.

Addressing the media on Thursday, 19 February 2026, regarding recent developments in the country’s cocoa industry, Isaac Adongo claimed that appointees of the former government failed to manage critical logistics at the Ghana Cocoa Board, otherwise known as COCOBOD.

Source: YEN.com.gh