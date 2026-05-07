Minister orders immediate evacuation of Bolgatanga Technical Institute boys over riot threats
- The Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, ordered all third-year male students of BOTECH to leave the school premises
- Security intelligence reportedly picked up plans by the students to attack critical school infrastructure and cause significant disturbances
- The directive was issued as a preemptive measure to protect public property and ensure the safety of the wider school community
The Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has directed third-year male students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) to vacate the school immediately.
Regional Minister Akamugri Donatus Atanga issued the order on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, citing intelligence regarding planned attacks on school property.
The Minister expressed grave concern over a recurring pattern of unrest and destruction of infrastructure at the institution.
He indicated that reports suggested certain students intended for "hell to break loose" on the campus that very night.
While acknowledging the disruption to academic work, the Minister maintained that the unpredictable nature of such riots put innocent lives at risk.
The evacuation order specifically targeted third-year boys, while first-year students and third-year girls were permitted to remain.
The Minister warned that failure to comply could jeopardise the students' ability to sit for their upcoming examinations.
Addressing the students, Akamugri Donatus Atanga said:
"I don’t take delight in punishing people, but if you have called for it, we have to find a way out".
GTV, in a follow-up report, has confirmed the safe evacuation of all male students from the school premises.
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Bolgatanga MP Isaac Adongo speaks on COCOBOD
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has called for severe punishment for appointees of the erstwhile administration, led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, for mismanaging Ghana's cocoa sector.
Addressing the media on Thursday, 19 February 2026, regarding recent developments in the country’s cocoa industry, Isaac Adongo claimed that appointees of the former government failed to manage critical logistics at the Ghana Cocoa Board, otherwise known as COCOBOD.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh