Barcelona come from one goal down to beat Valencia 3-1 in a much-needed win for the home team last weekend

A goal each from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho ensured Jose Gaya's earlier goal ended up a mere consolation

Ronald Koeman's men will now hope to maintain the momentum as they prepare for their first El Clasico this month

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Barcelona bounced back to winning ways for the first time since September 26 after coming from one goal down to outclass Valencia 3-1 at Camp Nou.

The Catalans were condemned to back-to-back defeats by Benfica in the Champions League and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga before the international break.

And the poor run of results have continued to mount pressure on the manager Ronald Koeman who was appointed in August 2020.

Barcelona celebrating Ansu Fati's stunner against Valencia in their 3-1 win over the weekend. Photo by Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Source: UGC

But their recent win over Valencia can now relief the pressure on him as they cut Real Madrid's gap to two points while Real Sociedad currently top the log with 20 points.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jose Gaya silenced the Blaugrana fans just five minutes into the game after powering home a parallel shot from long-range into the back of the net.

It was the dividend of their impressive start to the meeting as they hoped to take maximum points away from home.

Ansu Fati scores stunner for Barcelona

But, the hosts responded in the 13th minute with their new number 10 Ansu Fati scoring a superb goal deserving of the jersey on his back from outside of the 18-yard box according to reports on the club's official website.

Koeman's men took the lead for the first time in the game in the 41st minute courtesy of Memphis Depay's spot kick but it was Fati who won the penalty after being tripped in the visitors' danger zone.

Philippe Coutinho wrapped up the victory after scoring from six yards out in the 84th minute as the Catalans claim their first win after three games across competitions.

Has Pedri agreed new five-year deal with Barcelona?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed new five-year contract with young midfielder Pedri and the Catalans are said to have slapped massive one billion euro release clause on him.

Barcelona chiefs are said to have done this because they want the Spanish midfielder to be at the Nou Camp for a longer period and if possible retire at the club.

Source: Yen.com.gh