Ghana's Black Princesses have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Games women's football tournament

The Princesses secured a hard-earned victory over Tanzania, overcoming a one-goal deficit to win 2-1

Footage of Ghanaian fans celebrating with the team has sparked conversations online about supporting the female teams for their strides

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke to Lawrence Baidoo, a sports journalist and an expert on Ghanaian Women's football, about the Black Princesses' performance

On March 13, Ghana's Black Princesses challenged Tanzania for the semi-final spot at the ongoing African Games women's football tournament.

The game, which was played at the Cape Coast Stadium, saw Ghana's Princesses trailing behind after the Tanzanians found the net in the 23rd minute.

Tracey Twum gave Ghana a leveller just before halftime with a stunningly executed header, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Black Princesses overpower Tanzania

The second half came with several tense moments despite Ghana taking the lead in the 64th minute, thanks to Mukarama Abdulai's goal.

The Cape Coast stadium erupted with loud cheers from fans as Ghana held on to its lead for the remaining 26 minutes of open play.

The game's 2-1 scoreline in favour of the Princesses excited scores of fans who couldn't stop applauding the Ghanaian team. Others thronged to the streets to celebrate the Princesses' strides as they left the stadium in their team bus.

A video of overjoyed fans trying to lift Comfort Yeboah into the stands to join the celebration has left many netizens in awe.

According to Joy Sports' Lawrence Baidoo, an expert on Women's Football in Ghana who exclusively spoke with YEN.com.gh established that,

"The Black Princesses played a different game against Tanzania compared to the opening but didn't really capitalise on the momentum in the first 10 minutes which allowed Tanzania to get into the game and then take the lead. But then the second half was a massive improvement. They took control of the game. created lots of chances and there was a better communication between the midfield and forward line with Tracey Twum being key."

Speaking about Comfort Yeboah's impact on the game, Lawrence Baidoo remarked,

"Comfort needs no introduction. She's been on a good ride since the performance at the CAF Women's Champions League. She's a formidable fullback and one that gives the team a lot of ideas going forward. It's her work rate that gets people to fall in love with her, and she topped that with an assist last night."

Netizens react to Black Princesses win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ghana's victory over Tanzania thanks to the Black Princesses.

@EBENEZERAM57544 said:

Comfort is the

@waaga_katella wrote:

The number 13 be proper baller

@buzzkiller200 noted:

We really for focus on the girls then lef the boys. Correct football. But the number 13 dierr forget am.Herh! She be correct baller papa!

@kweku_lawrence added:

Comfort Yeboah, loved by everyone! Always commanded applause anytime she beat her marker and made a surging run. Long may it continue.

Black Queens impress fans with their bond

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which some Ghana Black Queens tried to pick on the team's newest member, Freda Ayisi, for her accent.

The video, Freda Ayisi's British accent as she pronounced ball, got many fans thrilled about her settling on the team.

