Pope Francis cut a smiley face as he received a signed PSG shirt gifted to him by Lionel Messi

The shirt was delivered by French Prime Minister Jean Castex during his recent visit to the Vatican

Pope Francis is known to be a huge fan of Messi's work and has previously spoken highly of the PSG ace

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lionel Messi has warmed Pope Francis's heart after gifting him a signed Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

Pope Francis has previously claimed Lionel Mess is better than Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Brazil icon Pele. Photo: Twitter/@RoyNemer.

Source: UGC

The shirt was delivered to the Pope by French Prime Minister Jean Castex during his visit to Vatican City.

SunSport reports Castex visited the Vatican to commemorate 100 years of diplomatic ties between the Holy See and France.

And the French official did not go empty-handed as he delivered a signed PSG shirt to the Pope from gifted by Messi.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Photos of the presentation of the shirt showed Pope Francis all smiles as he gladly received the special gift.

The Pope is understood to be a big football fan and supported Buenos Aires-based club Lorenzo as a young man.

He is equally believed to be a huge admirer of Messi's work having previously spoken highly of the former Barcelona star.

At the time, Pope Francis claimed the Barcelona icon is better than Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Brazil icon Pele.

"For me, [Lionel] Messi is better than Maradona and Pele," he said in 2016.

The two have met on two occasions, with one of their meetings happening in 2013.

Messi opens PSG goal basket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported PSG vs Manchester City Champions League encounter lived up to its pre-match razzmatazz as the hosts grabbed all three points.

The Parisians paraded a star-studded lineup that included Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all whole the attack.

The encounter saw Messi score one of PSG's two goals in what was his first goal for the French giants.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed a stunning transfer switch to Parc des Princes in the summer, ending his illustrious 20-year career with Barcelona.

He was yet to score for Mauricio Pochettino's men until the Man City meeting.

Source: Yen.com.gh