Rayo vs Barcelona ended in a rare 1-0 win for the Madrid based side as Radamel Falcao scored the only goal of the game

Memphis Depay missed a penalty in the second half as Barcelona bowed to their third defeat in la Liga this campaign

Rayo moved up to fifth place while Barcelona remain in ninth position but still have a game at hand to play

Barcelona continued their worst possible start to the La Liga season after suffering a 1-0 loss away at Rayo Vallecano.

Barca's season so far

La Blaugrana have been lost five matches in all competitions including their first two matches in the Champions League to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Rayo Vallecano beat Barcelona for the first time in 19 years and the goal was scored by Radamel Falcao. Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport

With ten matches played so far this season Ronald Koeman's men have only won four and drawn three which leaves them occupying ninth position.

The Catalan club most significant loss of the season came at the hands of the biggest rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season.

Summary of the game

Oscar Trejo picked the pocket of Sergio Busquets and found Radamel Falcao who slotted the past Marc Andre Ter Stegen on the half-hour mark.

Barcelona had a glorious opportunity to equalize 20 minutes from time as Memphis Depay was brought down in the box for a penalty.

The Dutchman who scored a penalty in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv had his spot-kick saved by Stole Dimitrievski.

It was a frustrating night for Barca as chances came begging but they could convert as Rayo held on to record their first win over the Catalan giants in 19 years.

Former Barca defender Marquez backs Lewandowski to win Ballon d'Or over Messi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that ex-Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has backed Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Mexican says the Polish star has been the most consistent player across competitions so far with the Bavarians favourites to lift the Champions League.

Surprisingly, Marquez shunned Lionel Messi who also inspired his national team to their first title in decades after winning the Copa America title in the summer.

Lewandowski missed out on winning the prestigious prize last year due to COVID-19 but the attacker has picked up from where he stopped having already scored 17 goals and one assist in 13 appearances so far this term.

