Black Stars Coach Otto Addo has gone viral after a video of him consoling South Korea's Son Heung-min after the match with Ghana went viral

The adorable moment comes after South Korea lost 2-3 in a neck-and-neck match with the Black Stars on November 28, 2022

The video has warmed the hearts of many Netizens as they hail Otto Addo for his kind gesture

Coach for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo, consoled the Captain of the Korean Republic, Son Heung-min, after losing 2-3 to Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo consoling Son Heung-min after the Korea Republic vs. Ghana match

Source: Getty Images

The heated 90 minutes game, plus close to 11 minutes of injury time, saw Ghana and South Korea go head to head on November 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium.

When the English referee Anthony Taylor blew the whistle for the game to come to an end, the Black Stars players began to jubilate, while the Korean players expressed sad emotions.

However, one video that touched many Netizens was when the Ghanaian Coach, Otto Addo, walked up to Korea's Son Heung-min to console him and offer him encouragement.

Hugging him and patting him on his shoulders for some minutes in the video has grabbed the attention of many as they hail Otto Addo for his kind gesture.

According to football fans, Otto Addo and Son's relationship goes way back to when he used to coach him in Germany.

e.ntamoty said:

Hmm, I feel their pain Chale

chizzlebaer remarked:

Awwwww but still, we score dem

chizzlebae said:

A great moment of emotional support. The coach just demonstrated what honest sportsmanship should be like after a game. ❤️❤️

lees.jar said:

This is so emotional

theodaaredesilverjnr opined:

Allow him to cry, and tell him to feature Kyewaa in Squid Game

sylvester_euror opined:

Otto Addo trained him first in Germany

sylvester_euro remarked:

No hate kraaaaa

maa_abena_nhyira commented:

Otoo Addo is Son's formal coach.

nana_nie_ commented:

He coached Son when he first came to Germany so they have that connection

