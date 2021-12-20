Famous Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has made his official debut for his new club in the Division 2 league

The 33-year-old signed a two-year-deal with Ghana men second tier football league club, New Edubiase

Lilwin as he is widely called, showed his first touch skills in an official game for New Edubiase, with whom he serves two different roles

Famed Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, showcased his sleek world class first touch in his debut game for New Edubiase.

The now player for New Edubiase got a pass from a team-mate, took it masterfully, and then calmly played a pass back to another teammate in what was his debut for the club.

New Edubiase, the Ghana Division one club Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin joined Ghanaian October this year shared the video on their tiktok channel with the caption; "That superb multimillion dollar first touch from our star boy @0fficiallilwin... #yenkonkoaaa⚽".

Nkansah, who doubles as a musician, as part of the two-year contract will serve an ambassadorial role for the club in addition to playing as a footballer, after he was officially registered as a football player by the club at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ was part of six new players New Edubiase unveiled ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

In an interview he granted Happy FM, Lilwin said he was signed at an undisclosed amount that makes him the most expensive player in the history of the Ghana Premier League.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United. I currently play in the number seven position or any position in the midfield.

"The coach requested for my services as a player, while the CEO wants me as the ambassador of the team. I can play for the first 45 minutes, and with time I can play the entire 90 minutes", Lilwin said in the interview about his career change.

