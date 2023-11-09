Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil showcased his fun side by dancing to Kuami Eugene's 'Monica' in KRC Genk's dressing room

With his striking resemblance to the artist, Paintsil confidently displayed his dance moves and even rapped along with the song's lyrics

Beyond his football skills, the video highlighted his charisma and talent as a dancer, adding to his multifaceted abilities

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil recently showcased his fun side by dancing to Kuami Eugene's latest track 'Monica' in KRC Genk's dressing room before a match.

With his striking resemblance to Kuami Eugene, Paintsil took centre stage, demonstrating his dance skills and even rapping along with the song's lyrics.

He enthusiastically involved a teammate, charging up the atmosphere.

A collage of Joseph Mensah dancing to 'Monica' and playing for the Black Stars

Beyond his dance prowess, Paintsil has been in excellent form this season, contributing significantly with five goals and four assists in 19 matches.

The video highlights his talent on the football field and portrays him as a charismatic dancer, proving he is a multifaceted sportsman.

Ghanaian footballer shares video of meeting Sarkodie in Germany

Joseph Paintsil doesn't only sing to show his love for music; he left Belgium for Germany to meet rapper Sarkodie.

The two met in Cologne, where Sarkodie was to perform at an event.

In the video, the two hugged and conversed like real friends when they met.

Black Stars Forward Joseph Paintsil Releases Second Song Titled "Yaa Se"

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil released his second song, "Yaa Se," following the success of his debut single, "Kotosa," released in December 2022.

Paintsil's latest track is available on various digital platforms, marking his serious commitment to his budding music career.

Joining the ranks of footballers like Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Boateng, Paintsil balances his passion for football and music, showcasing his talent in both fields.

