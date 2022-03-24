Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video treating herself to some shopping in faraway Turkey while on vacation

The Baby Mama actress was seen purchasing some sneakers and sunglasses on luxury clothing line shop Dolce and Gabbana

Tracey Boakye was recently in Kumasi to support fellow actress Afia Schwarzenegger to bury her late dad

Ghanaian actress, businesswoman and supermom, Tracey Boakye has been spotted in Turkey blowing some of her hard-earned money in faraway Turkey.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was seen shopping for sneakers and sunglasses in popular luxury shop, Dolce and Gabbana.

The pretty actress was seen paying for her items with dollars as she laid them out on the counter in front of a cash register.

Tracy Boakye earlier indicated that she was going on a vacation just weeks after travelling to Europe with her children.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was seen getting ready to jet off to a coded location just to 'chillax' after an eventful couple of weeks.

The actress was seen seated on a chair while a packed suitcase stood close to where she was.

Tracey Boakye was seen holding her passport and her expensive phones in her hand as she bid her fans and followers goodbye.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"Madam needs a break… see u soon #theirmadam #hisonlychick"

Celebs and fans of Tracey Boakye React To The Video

Many fans and followers of the actress as well as some of her colleagues took to the comment section to react to the video the actress posted.

achiaa40 noted:

"Levels paa nie, you just don't talk but you do! Infact you are living their dream"

fashionbyeyram wrote:

"Our rich lady"

honorable_aboagye_gh came in with the comment:

"Show them my sister"

constancedickson94 stated the obvious:

"Money good"

