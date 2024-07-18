Ranking The Best Football Jerseys of the 2023/24 Season So Far
In the midst of the excitement surrounding international football and the flurry of transfer activity, clubs have been quietly releasing their new kits for the 2024/25 season.
While many more unveilings are expected, a few standout shirts have already emerged, showcasing the potential to become future classics.
Ultimately, their legacy will be shaped by the team's achievements in the upcoming season.
Best jerseys of the 2024/25 season
1. Bayern Munich Home Kit
Bayern Munich's latest home kit has sparked mixed reactions.
Despite some dissenting opinions, their all-red design, which debuted on the last day of the previous season, is striking.
The blend of red hues and the prominent Adidas logo are well-integrated, while the sponsor maintains the classic Bayern look.
Let's see if it helps lift the Harry Kane curse next season.
2. Toulouse Home Kit
The Toulouse 2024/25 home kit is a masterpiece you must see to appreciate.
Purple kits are inherently cool, and adding a sash makes it even more spectacular. With Nike's influence, Toulouse has hit a home run with this design.
3. Wolfsburg Home Kit
Wolfsburg has perfected their signature shade of green, neither too dark nor too neon.
This season, they've added a new shade within a central stripe, creating a stunning effect.
Paired with forest green shorts and the Volkswagen sponsor, this is arguably Wolfsburg's best home jersey in years. Well done, Nike.
4. Liverpool Home Kit
Liverpool enters an uncertain 2024/25 season with Jurgen Klopp's departure. New manager Arne Slot has big shoes to fill.
Regardless of their performance, Liverpool will look sharp in their final Nike kit, which pays homage to the European Cup-winning 1984 team with a pinstripe pattern spelling out "YNWA."
5. Stoke City Home Kit
Stoke City has produced a remarkable kit, thanks to Macron's efforts. The centralised Stoke crest and Macron logo, despite being on another betting sponsor, look fantastic.
The clean white and red stripes, along with the stylish collar and cuffs, make this a standout. Their blackout away kit is also impressive, but the home kit takes the crown.
6. Cambridge United Home Kit
Cambridge United has a reputation for stunning kits, even if their football hasn't always matched.
In their second year with Umbro, they've delivered another hit. The collar, sleeve cuffs, and bold sponsor make this one of the best kits in League One.
7. Millwall Home Kit
Millwall's kits have rarely stood out, but their 2024/25 home jersey by Errea breaks the mould.
Combining retro elements with modern design, it features a classic collar, cuffs, horizontal white stripes, and a subtle pattern in deep navy blue. It's perfect, at least until a sponsor is added.
8. West Ham United Home Kit
Per Bleacher Report, West Ham's new home shirt can be described in one word: clean. The classic claret and blue is refreshed with a 1960s-inspired design.
The standout collar and matching sleeve cuffs, along with the prominent club crest, make it a lovely kit. The unique Umbro centenary logo adds a special touch.
9. Crystal Palace Home Kit
Macron may not be the first name in top-tier kit manufacturing, but their recent efforts have been excellent.
Crystal Palace, their apparent favourite, gets special treatment. The 2024/25 kit features the iconic eagle motif within the red and blue stripes, with neat sleeve cuffs and collar.
The sponsor is a minor drawback, but the kit remains outstanding.
10. Fulham Home Kit
Fulham's 2024/25 home shirt is a collar lover's dream.
The classic black and white combination always stands out, and this kit looks particularly smart.
The red accent at the bottom adds a unique touch, though black might have been sharper.
Despite the intrusive sponsors, the shirt maintains a polished appearance.
