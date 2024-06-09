Otto Addo and his men are in Kumasi preparing for their next fixture against Central African Republic

Yaw Dabo was one of several Ghanaian personalities to recently visit the Black Stars during training

The actor was seen locked in a heartfelt moment with the coach and some of his players

Ghana's Black Stars are ready to face their next World Cup Qualifiers opponent after securing s narrow win in Mali.

The team will face the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Otto Addo and his men have been training on the pitch ahead of the game.

Yaw Dabo and the Black Stars

Dabo visits the Black Stars camp

An entourage including actor and football entreprenuer, Yaw Dabo and ace sports journalist Yaw Yeboah stormed the Black Stars camp in Kumasi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dabo was seen exchanging pleasantries with Coach Otto Addo.

The coach was impressed by Dabo's strides with his team. He promised Dabo to return the favour by visiting his soccer academy.

The diminutive actor's presence brought joy to many in the Black Stars camp. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Salis Abdul Samed shared a hilarious vibe with Dabo as they chased him around the field.

Fans react to Dabo's presence in the camp

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Dabo's visit to the Black Stars in Kumasi.

@LorvKwesi said:

This man is funny seriously

@Paapa50 commented:

Beautiful interactions. I like the positive energy.

@izayofori noted:

I take glory n feel proud being first person to introduce Yaw Dabo to Otto Addo in Qatar

@QwekuKingRTB noted:

Salis dey disturb everybody

@agyeigyimah130 added

See how you’ve opened up the team because of a good win? Keep the same energy when things don’t go well. It’s not every day that you’ll win. Accept criticism the same way you embrace compliment

Dabo Soccer Academy gegs promotion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dbp Soccer Academy had emerged as Division One league leaders, earning them a promotional slot in the second division.

The renowned actor and team owner treated the players and staff to a feast in celebration of their milestone.

