Aewura Djoah, a Ghanaian creative, has beautifully drawn a portrait of Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The female pencil artist captured the Ajax player in a video that spotlights her work from start to finish

While many lauded her impressive portrait, others, especially pretty ladies, expressed admiration for Kudus

A talented Ghanaian female artist, Aewura Djoah, has drawn Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus in a video that has melted hearts on social media.

She captured the Ghanaian footballing professional in the clip that spotlights her work from start to finish.

The footage begins with the pencil artist donning a Black Stars shirt covered with a Ghana flag. She greeted her audience with a two-finger gesture before proceeding to draw.

Aewura Djoah nailed her drawing of Kudus, who has become a household name after gracing the screens of footballer lovers with two goals during Ghana's match against South Korea on Monday, November 28.

The Ajax star made history as the first Ghanaian to net a brace in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mohammed Kudus won hearts in the Blacks Stars' opening game against Portugal, though his side lost to their opponent.

''In Kudus we trust,'' Aewura Djoah captioned the footage on her Instagram account, where she has amassed more than 100,000 followers.

The video of the female artist's drawing of Kudus has gained sweet reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Some netizens gushed over Mohammed Kudus

Nkunimfashionhubgh1 reacted:

Chai your drawings are always clear and neat, you can see this is the real person and not it looks like him biaaaaaaaa.

DarlingVee commented:

Kudus, my crush. Your wife is here.

Dr._josephine_akyeampong said:

Aaaargh, wait ooooh so you have this gift? Wow, wow .

Nadia_gyimah reacted:

This is so good.

Akosua3624 posted:

In Kudus we trust ✊.

Myzz_naensi said:

I mean wow.

Naa__mabel shared:

This is so beautiful .

Ahkosuyah_sweetness commented:

You are good! ❤️

Nana_akua_duker reacted:

Perfection! .

