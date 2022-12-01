Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has become a household name due to his sterling performance in the ongoing 2022 World Cup

The footballing star has become an internet sensation as fans and football lovers continue to upload his videos to celebrate him

A clip of Kudus having fun with a little girl and another of the World Cup star parking his luxurious Mercedes-AMG have made the trends

Black Stars winger, Mohammed Kudus, has become a household name after scoring a brace in the team's match against South Korea on Monday, November 28.

The Ajax star impressed fans and football lovers with his show-stopping performance in the opening game against Portugal on Thursday.

Aside from his love for football, the Ghanaian player has a soft spot for children away from the pitch. He also loves luxury cars.

Photos and a portrait and Mohammed Kudus.

The trailblazer who made history as the first Ghanaian to score two goals in the ongoing World Cup has become an internet sensation as netizens continue to upload his videos to celebrate him.

One of the clips spotlights the footballing star having fun with a little girl. Another accentuates a drawing of the footballer. The trending World Cup star was also spotted parking his Mercedes-AMG.

YEN.com.gh has put together some trending videos of Mohammed Kudus below:

1. Black Stars midfielder plays with a little girl.

2. Kudus is being celebrated on the streets of Nima with a mural by Moh Awudu.

3. Black Stars winger parking his Mercedes-AMG.

Source: YEN.com.gh