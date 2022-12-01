A Ghanaian lady has admonished men not to get jealous because a lot of people particularly ladies are singing the praise of Mohammed Kudus

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the lady said women will continue to gush over Kudus so far as he continues his exploits in the ongoing World Cup

Netizens also praised the performance of Mohammed Kudus and assured him of their constant support

A young Ghanaian girl has caused a stir online with a funny comment about Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus.

Known on TikTok as @anita_baby 9909, the young lady in a video making rounds urged Ghanaian men not to be jealous of the fact that Mohammed Kudus has now become the name on many ladies' lips in the country.

She said this is payback time for ladies in the country who had to sit aloof and watch Ghanaian men go head over heels for US-based TikTok sensation Kelly Bhadie because of her eye-catching dance moves and body curves.

She concluded by telling men to take things easy when they hear ladies gush over Mohammed Kudus especially as he has now become a fan favourite and darling boy of Ghanaians.

Ghanaians react to the video

The comment by the young lady seems to have resonated with many women online who pledged to continuously hail the Ajax playmaker for his stellar performance at the ongoing World Cup.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 16,000 likes and 600 comments.

Benongle

Me self am mrs kuduswaa

MuhammedKhalifa97

You are right girl, you should have use Kudus as your TikTok dp

Fatima

In Kudus we trust

Tontoh Portia

Simple kraaaa

lukmanmusah937

may almighty God bless you all but all of you should pray for him to be the best all over

Ghana Vs Uruguay: Kudus' Family Celebrate His Success; Expect Him To Score Three Goals In World Cup Match

Earlier YEN.com.gh repotted that the family of trending Black Stars star man, Mohammed Kudus, have expressed excitement about the success of their son.

The Ajax and Black Stars winger/midfielder made his family happy when he bagged a brace vs South Korea. Hajia Khadija, the young man's grandmother, was the most excited among Kudus' family members.

She danced in celebration of her grandson and said Ghana was going to defeat Uruguay.

