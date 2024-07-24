Argentina's opening group game against Morocco at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games produced a bizarre moment on Wednesday, July 24

La Albiceleste scored an equalising goal deep in stoppage time, but it was ruled out for offside two hours after the game ended

The decision left many enthusiasts bewildered while Argentina's coach expectedly criticised the officiating officials

One of the most bizarre and embarrassing events in Olympic Games history occurred during Argentina's opening match against Morocco in men's football at Paris 2024.

La Albiceleste, tipped as favourites to win gold at the multi-sport event, were expected to defeat the Atlas Lions and start their campaign on a winning note.

Argentina's opening group game at Paris 2024 was marred by controversy as a late goal was chopped off two hours after the match had ended. Photos by Tullio M. Puglia.

Source: Getty Images

However, they were given a rude awakening by the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations champions at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

Morocco stun Argentina in dramatic Olympic Games opener

Two goals from Al-Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi, one on either side of halftime, set the stage for a major upset in Group B, CBS Sports reports.

But Atletico Madrid youngster Giuliano Simeone came off the bench to reduce the deficit in the 68th minute, creating a tense finale.

With an astonishing 15 minutes of added time, Javier Mascherano's team pushed hard for the equaliser, especially in the second half.

Their persistence eventually paid off with a last-gasp goal from Boca Juniors midfielder Cristian Medina, which was celebrated enthusiastically by the Argentine bench.

Argentina's goal ruled out for offside 2 hours after match had ended

However, the subsequent events left football fans and Argentines, particularly coach Mascherano, with a bitter taste.

Moroccan fans protested the goal, feeling aggrieved, and began hurling firecrackers and bottles, with many even invading the pitch.

The game was suspended, and players were sent to the dressing rooms while the situation was assessed.

Eventually, it was decided that Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg would review the goal due to a suspicion of marginal offside.

After a two-hour delay and a VAR review, the goal was disallowed.

The final three minutes were played, and Morocco held on to their 2-1 lead.

Argentina coach blasts officials

Following the bizarre incident, a furious Mascherano described the situation to SportBIBLE as "the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life."

Fans shocked by lengthy additional time in Argentina vs Morocco tie

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh detailed how fans were left stunned when Morocco's match against Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw an additional 15 minutes of play.

This extra time sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans speculating that Argentina had secured a draw.

Source: YEN.com.gh